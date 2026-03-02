Even Matty Matheson stops by this old-school Toronto Polish restaurant

In a city that never stops chasing the next food trend, Cafe Polonez has done something much harder: it has remained. The Roncesvalles institution has been serving traditional Polish comfort food for more than four decades, a true testament to the people who built the legacy and the generations of Torontonians who’ve kept coming back.

The restaurant has been family-run since 1981, when Zymunt and Irena Zychla purchased the business under the same name after immigrating from Poland. Irena had worked her first job in Canada in the kitchen under the previous ownership before learning that the restaurant would come up for sale. The couple poured their life savings into keeping a piece of home alive with them in this new country, building what would become one of Toronto’s longest-running Polish restaurants.

Today, 45 years later the restaurant remains in the family. Patrick Front, now co-owner of Cafe Polonez alongside his mother Zofia Jedynak, is the the latest chapter in a story that spans multiple generations. Old photographs from the early 1980s show a very different Toronto dining room that we so know and love today. Wood-panelled interiors, modest dining spaces, and a neighbourhood that, then more than ever, was deeply tied to the city’s Polish diaspora. In one archival photo, a young Zofia stands behind the bar, long before she would become one of the restaurant’s co-owners.

“Many people called her ‘Princess Diana’ back then, I can see why in these photos” says Front. For Patrick, the restaurant has always felt like a home, a home consistently filled with his extended family–much like family holidays. He spent his earliest memories of working surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins, and more as everyone lent a hand in the up-keeping of the family establishment. He grew up around the tables, bussing dishes as a kid and eventually returning in his twenties after working in other restaurants.“I feel like I was born here,” laughs front. “People tell stories of me hiding under the tables and eating the

sugar packets.”

Family photos from the restaurant’s early years capture the true spirit of Cafe Polonez: an immigrant’s Canadian dream, with their ambition and their willingness to bet everything on their new life. Zygmunt and Irena built the restaurant into a cornerstone of Roncesvalles, serving home-style dishes that resonated deeply with the Polish community, offering a respite in the difficult life that exists thousands of miles away from home.

That sense of comfort and continuity is the very aspect that still defines the restaurant today. Front describes watching families return year after year, seeing the generations grow alongside himself. Children who once came in with parents now coming in with children of their own. “You see generations come back,” he says. “People miss grandma’s cooking. This is something familiar.”

Over the years, Cafe Polonez gained the love, admiration and loyalty of the community– attracting an unexpected roster of high-profile visitors: including politicians, church leaders, and local celebrities. One of the most memorable visits came in the 90s, when former Polish president Lech Wałęsa dined in the restaurant, but the most memorable moment didn’t happen in the dining room. Front recalls how his grandmother had recently broken her leg and was unable to join them that evening.

Upstairs she stayed in her apartment where she was resting when the President insisted on meeting her. Wałęsa quietly went up to greet her, catching her completely off guard. “He surprised her while she was in her nightgown,” Front says. “That was a huge moment for the family.”

Decades later the restaurant continues to draw in political leaders. Front recalls a more recent visit from former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who stopped by for a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. This homecooking, family style restaurant suddenly found itself at the centre of Canada’s political negotiations.

“They came in weeks ahead of time,” Front says. “Security sweeps, dogs, the whole thing.”

During the visit, the politicians gathered around the kitchen, celebrating Polish culture and learning how to make pierogi from the restaurant’s longtime professionals. Both a surreal but fitting moment for the place that’s always blurred the line between dining room and family room. Political leaders, Toronto locals, and Celebrity chefs alike gather at this local watering hole to feel the soul. Matty Matheson of Matty’s Patty’s and FX Productions The Bear has also been known to stop by, though Front insists that the restaurant’s legacy continues because they always tried to stay grounded in their roots. “We just try to preserve what’s always been,” he says.

Despite Toronto’s rapidly shifting dining scene, Cafe Polonez has endured while many neighbourhood spots have disappeared. The longevity, according to Front, comes down to consistency and the people behind the scenes.“A lot of the staff have been with us for years,” he says. “That’s really the magic.”

The menu stays true to the traditional essence his grandparents built their legacy on: Pillowy pierogis, hearty helping of cabbage rolls, and the comfort of home-style dishes that resist trends in favour of familiarity.

To the family, the restaurant’s true legacy isn’t measured in celebrity visits. Following the passing of his grandfather last year, the moments rooted in family memories are more meaningful. “It’s seeing people come back,” he says. “That’s the special part.”