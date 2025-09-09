A celebrity chef just opened a new Toronto restaurant — and brought his famous burger with him

Downtown Toronto has a new gathering place that pays homage to the timeless appeal of the classic bar and grill, complete with all your favourite comfort foods.

Opening today (Sept. 9) in Toronto’s historic Dineen Building, The Frederick is the latest concept from LFG Growth Partners following its 2022 acquisition of The Chase, when the group took over the landmark Toronto restaurant and introduced a refreshed look and feel.

At the helm is celebrity chef and restaurateur Cory Vitiello, who is also the current director of concept and culinary development at LFG Growth Partners.

“This is a concept I’ve been thinking about for years,” says Vitiello. “It’s built on the idea that classic dishes, when done right, still have the power to surprise you. Our intention was to craft something instantly familiar, shaped with a fresh eye, that hits differently. There’s nothing forced about The Frederick. It’s confident, considered, and built for martinis over lunch, drawn-out dinners and guests who know what they like.”

On the all-day menu, you’ll find a playful merger of foods where tradition meets modernity, like the molasses and brown butter rolls, seasonal salads and handmade pastas. Vitiello, who also owned the now-shuttered Harbord Room, has also brought back the former restaurant’s iconic burger, drenched in that signature aioli sauce.

The cocktail menu takes a page out of the same playbook as the food menu, offering up a seasonal wine list, with many of the bottles sourced from local producers and up-and-coming family-run wineries alike.

Inside, the 95-seat restaurant exudes a warm and inviting space, featuring chestnut leather banquettes, brass finishes, rich wood tones and artful details. An outside patio provides seating for an additional 30 patrons.

The Frederick opens its doors to the public for lunch and dinner on September 9, at 10 Temperance Street, Ground Floor. For reservations click here.