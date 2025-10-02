6 brand new indie Toronto cafés you can’t miss now that Starbucks has shut 13 locations

Starbucks recently closed 13 locations in Toronto as part of a larger restructuring process, affecting neighbourhoods like Yorkville, West Queen West, Fort York, Danforth East, Liberty Village and the Entertainment District. The closures have left many looking for local alternatives for a cup of joe. Here are six new cafés worth visiting for your next caffeine run!

1. Ratelier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jimmy__eatz

This cool new space just opened on Trinity Bellwoods Lane, behind Le Labo at Queen W and Crawford. It’s part coffee bar, part sensorial playground: A large photo studio, a curated gallery and a specialty coffee bar! If you’re an artistic person, keep an eye on their perfume-making workshops, where you can turn your stories into scents. 9 Trinity Park Lane.

2. Caphelia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momo (@momoothepeach)

This is a hidden nook nestled on a side street off Yonge, near Wellesley. Expect Vietnamese-inspired drinks, like coconut iced coffee, and a large matcha selection: Think matcha coconut with a coconut-cream milk base topped with their “matcha Ccoud,” or their popular banana pudding matcha latte, made with ceremonial grade matcha and real banana pudding! The space has a calm, pale-wood interior that is just perfect for a leisurely afternoon coffee break. 2 Irwin Avenue

3. Brandor Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina (@peachyy.eats)

Brandor’s tagline is that coffee is a “lifestyle,” and this is very apparent in the company’s overall aesthetic. Expect minimalist branding, merchandise and a classic espresso lineup served from a compact counter, just steps from Union Station. Stop by for a mid-afternoon Matcha Latte (iced or hot), made with premium organic ceremonial matcha from Shizuoka, Japan (this is Brandor’s most popular item on Uber Eats). Pair it with a slice of their matcha basque cheesecake and you’ll be in heaven. 100 University Avenue, Suite 106.

4. Cafe Daon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikee | Toronto Foodie (@eatsmikee_)

This cozy Korean café in the Yonge-College corridor pairs delicious lattes and espressos with popular Korean street snacks, like freshly baked fish-shaped Bungeoppang pastries and Strawberry Matcha Bingsu (the perfect balance of fresh strawberries and rich matcha). Their Bingsu desserts are super popular, and are made with Korean shaved ice and sweet toppings like condensed milk, chopped fruit, mochi and sweet red beans (try it before it gets too cold out!) 475 Yonge St.

5. ESPRO Coffee Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indy Alemán (@indhiraleman)

This is more of a living coffee lab than a café! ESPRO is the only coffee spot in Canada dedicated to the craft of the French press, with a bar built around its dual-filter pressware, as well as handpicked pastries from local bakeries. Their brew menu is all about immersion methods: Try a mod bar-powered espresso tonic, latte, or Americano, engineered for focus and flow (of course), and pair it with a Danish-inspired ESPRO bun. The café is located in the Beaches, just steps from the boardwalk. 2102 Queen St E.

6. Ivy Coffee Shop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ivy.coffeeshop (@ivy.coffeeshop)

Head to Ivy on Queens Quay for waterfront views paired with lattes, French pastries and gelato. Order ahead via Ivy’s app, then take your flat white outside for a pier-side sip! It’s also the perfect spot for a caffeine jolt before a Harbourfront Centre show or a ferry run. Open until 7 pm each day. 109 Queens Quay W.