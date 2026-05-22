9 best things to do in Toronto this weekend

All we have to do here in Toronto is get through one more weekend of middling weather — then, it’s smooth sailing until September! While it may be a bit rainy and chilly this weekend, there are still plenty of ways to fill up your days with fun. From film festivals to Bruno Mars and Khalid, these are the best things to do in Toronto this weekend.

The Inside Out film festival is back, featuring screenings of some of the best movies of the year. Running from Friday until May 31, highlights include opening night film Stop! That! Train!, Billie Jean King documentary Give Me the Ball!, and John Early’s debut feature Maddie’s Secret.

Whether you’re a bird-watching veteran or just a lover of all animals, the Spring Bird Festival will have something for everyone this Saturday! Bird tours are happening throughout Colonel Sam Smith Park, as well as appearances from live birds, reptiles and amphibians, a free tree and shrub giveaway and more.

From Friday to Sunday, an anime convention is taking over Toronto. This celebration of anime, manga, music, games and Japanese culture features special guests, workshops, performances, panels and so much more.

Canada’s Wonderland got their timing right: Splash Works opens this Saturday, right as the city heads into a stretch of truly warm weather! Featuring 20 acres of fun and 18 water attractions, including a wave pool, get ready to cool off here all summer long.

Feel like a kid again at the Annual Pillow Fight on Saturday! Happening at a new park this year, Berczy Park, bring your best non-feathered pillow and prepare to fight it out (non-competitively, of course) during this fun-loving event.

Doors Open weekend is here! It’s the one time of year where you can explore all the nooks and crannies of Toronto that you’ve always been curious about — from Old City Hall and the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant to new additions like the office of Netflix Canada.

Bruno Mars is returning to Toronto for the first time in almost a decade on his headline tour — and we’re lucky enough to have five concert dates! The first two shows are happening this weekend, and he’ll surely be playing hits from his latest album release, The Romantic.

Singer-songerwriter Khalid is on the It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour, in support of his latest album After the Sun Goes Down — and he’ll be stopping in Toronto on Sunday. He’ll be supported by “I Like Me Better” singer Lauv.

Spend your Saturday shopping around at the largest yard sale in the city! This neighbourhood-wide jumble sale is taking place in the Junction, with dozens of houses participating in clearing out some gems that need to find a new home — and it could be yours!

For more events happening this month, click here.