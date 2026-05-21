The team behind Bowie is launching a cocktail bar on Ossington with a global street food menu

Fans of Toronto’s cocktail scene, rejoice: There’s another unique spot coming to the Ossington Strip. Taking over the space formerly occupied by Bonito, Bambú is tucked right above Bowie, bringing a completely different vibe with the same mission: to bring really good cocktails to the city.

“Bowie is our moody, sultry basement hideaway; it’s tucked away, it’s low-lit and it focuses heavily on that classic, elegant martini bar feel,” says owner Adrian Montesdeoca. “Bambú is the high-energy, complementing counterpart to that. It lives upstairs, it’s bathed in tropical accents and it’s much more upbeat from the jump. While Bowie is where you go to slip into the shadows, Bambú is where you go to be right in the middle of the energy.”

Montesdeoca explains that accessible innovation is the cornerstone of Bambú’s cocktail program; the complex mixology happens behind the scenes so the final drinks feel effortless to the guest. Ultimately, Bambú’s goal is to meet guests exactly where they are.

“On one hand, we’ll have the perfectly executed staples, like a crisp, ice-cold house lager for someone who just wants a straight-up beer. On the other hand, we have drinks designed to challenge and spark curiosity,” Montesdeoca says. “Think cocktails that play with South Asian spices or vibrant Latin American profiles that perfectly bridge the gap between the bar and our kitchen.”

The food program, he says, serves as an edible map of Toronto, offering dishes that can be found across the city, from Bò Tái Chanh to The Doubles, which is chana, tamarind sauce, green mango, chadon beni, and pickled scotch bonnet peppers.

Even the name is intentional: It’s inspired by the vibe of the space, which has a lot of bamboo, a plant that’s native to Asia, Africa, North America, South America and Australia.

“It literally covers almost the entire globe, mirroring the exact regions and cultures our chef draws inspiration from for the menu,” Montesdeoca says. “We gave it the Spanish spelling Bambú, to add that extra bit of warmth and realized it felt like the ultimate, globe-trotting cousin to Bowie. It’s the perfect counterpart.”

Bambú is located at 180 Ossington Avenue.