Toronto has a secret back alley spot for British- and Swiss-inspired comfort eats

Dupont St is already packed with hidden gems, but a new Saturday-only lunch pop-up tucked along a small laneway in the Junction Triangle is bringing a more specific type of comfort food: think fish finger-style sandwiches, grilled sausages and chip butties.

Ferdi’s Foods opened earlier this month in the space behind Mattachioni on Dupont St, just east of Edwin Ave, serving British- and Swiss-inspired street food for Saturday lunch only. At the helm is Theo, an English expat who’s lived in Toronto for more than a decade! The business started as a small-batch frozen-food operation, hand-delivering products across the city and popping up at local spots, but its Dupont home base now doubles as both a production kitchen and Saturday lunch spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferdi’s (@ferdisfoods)

A must-try is the fish sandwich: it’s a playful take on a classic British fish finger sandwich, made with beer-battered fish, tartar sauce, American cheese and iceberg lettuce, all served on a house-made milk bun! If you’re really hungry, Ferdi’s chip butty is your best bet. It stacks triple-cooked ‘chips’ (aka fries) inside a homemade milk bun, and is liberally doused in vinegar and butter. Or go for something more classic, like a grilled sausage served Swiss-style with mustard.

If you can’t make it on a Saturday, Theo is there most of the time, so you can still drop by to say hello! Or order some frozen items from Ferdi’s website, like the steak and stout pie, sweet onion and fennel pork sausage, pork-free chicken sausages or buttery bake-at-home buns.

Ferdi’s Foods can be accessed through the laneway behind Mattachioni at 1617 Dupont. As of publication, it’s open for Saturday lunch only, from noon until sold out.