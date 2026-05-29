This burger spot an hour from Toronto was just ranked among the 101 best in the world

A restaurant in St. Catharines has just landed on one of the biggest new burger rankings in the world, and it’s the only Canadian spot to make the cut.

Fat Rabbit ranked No. 38 on the newly released World’s 101 Best Burger Places 2026 list, a global ranking produced by London-based Upper Cut Media House, the hospitality media company behind the long-running World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants list.

The Niagara restaurant, led by chef and co-owner Zach Smith, is only about a one-hour drive from Toronto (making it very road-trip-worthy), and it appears alongside acclaimed burger spots from New York, London, Tokyo and Sydney.

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The restaurant’s signature Cheeseburger features an eight-ounce beef patty topped with dijonnaise, pickles, caramelized onions and gruyere on a glossy bun, while the Kimchi Burger layers a six-ounce patty with grilled scallion mayo and galbi sauce for a sweet-and-savoury Korean-inspired hit. The Smokehouse Burger is smoky and rich, and stacked with white cheddar, burnt lemon mayo, beef pancetta, hot pepper relish and crispy onions.

Fat Rabbit’s rotating burger specials have also developed cult followings online! Earlier this spring, the restaurant featured a BLT burger layered with bacon, lettuce and tomato, while diners have also raved about a Beef Curry Smash Burger.

And burgers are only part of the draw. Earlier this year, Fat Rabbit also debuted at No. 91 on the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants 2026 list and ranked No. 19 in North America!

If you’re not in the mood for a burger, Fat Rabbit’s menu includes small shareable plates and lesser-known cuts of meat. Diners can start with beef tartare tartine topped with pea butter, crispy Humboldt squid with scallion mayo, or duck rillettes served with latkes, confit duck and green goddess dressing.

Mains include glazed lamb ribs with green chilli and lime glaze, smoked duck breast with sorana beans and honey-lemon vinaigrette, and Caesar schnitzel topped with anchovies, olives and parmigiano Reggiano (any would pair perfectly with one of the restaurant’s craft beers or cocktails).

And the sides are filling, too. The broccolini fritti comes tempura-fried with taleggio cream sauce and bagna cauda, while roasted mushrooms arrive with soy, sherry, spring onion butter and a poached egg. For dessert, try the sticky toffee pudding, the chocolate-and-peanut-butter dome with caramelized banana gelato, or the baked Alaska finished with paw paw gelato and fermented strawberry sorbet!

For the burger ranking, more than 1,500 burgers were evaluated by an international network of steak and burger ambassadors, including chefs, certified meat specialists and food journalists. Restaurants were reviewed anonymously, with every listed restaurant visited at least once before a final decision was made by an executive team.

The rankings evaluated restaurants across seven major criteria categories, including meat quality and sourcing, and judges also looked at details like butchery techniques, bun quality and condiment balance.

You can see the full global burger list here. And make sure to follow @fatrabbit on Instagram.