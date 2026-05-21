Jen Agg is heading to the Food Network to rescue struggling restaurants

Jen Agg is headed to the Food Network in a new ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ spin-off

Toronto restaurateur extraordinaire Jen Agg is one of the city’s most vocal (and fabulously unfiltered) restaurateurs, so it’s only fitting that her next project is taking her to the small screen.

In an Instagram post Thursday morning, Agg announced that she’s co-hosting Restaurant Impossible: Last Call, a new Food Network spin-off of the long-running restaurant rescue series Restaurant: Impossible! Agg will join chef Aarón Sánchez as they try to help struggling restaurants across North America, and unlike the original quick-fix format, the new version will take a deeper look at the modern problems facing restaurant owners today, from horrendous Yelp reviews to feuding family members.

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“Well. I NEVER thought I’d say yes. I really didn’t. But how could I say no to rebooting Restaurant Impossible?? Very extremely my wheelhouse, to saunter into a restaurant (with energy with ENERGY!) and pick apart everything going wrong,” Agg said about the new series in her Insta post.

“BUT I legitimately want you to watch this show because I am having a ball making it (it’s food, it’s design, it’s transformation, and not just on the plate and in the dining room… the people we are trying to help are the true transformation, and really that’s the heart of Restaurant Impossible: Last Call),” she added, noting that she’s excited to bring a new dual perspective to the show chef Robert Irvine shepherded for so long.

Agg is the force behind some of the restaurants that helped reshape Toronto’s dining scene, including Grey Gardens,Rhum Corner and Cocktail Bar. In Last Call, she’ll bring that same sharp eye to the front-of-house operations, assessing what each restaurant needs to change in order to thrive. And given her reputation for saying the quiet part out loud in an industry that often resists criticism, we fully expect Agg to serve up a fearless perspective that makes for some very good TV.

Restaurant Impossible: Last Call premieres on the Food Network and streams on Citytv+ beginning July 23, 2026.