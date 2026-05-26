This new hidden cocktail bar in Toronto is tucked behind a matcha shop

So, the Prohibition era is (thankfully) behind us, but Toronto is still keeping that jazzy, speakeasy spirit alive with hidden bars, where part of the fun is simply finding the place. The latest is Bar Bokeh, a new tucked-away cocktail destination on Queen Street East that’s bringing moody lounge energy to Leslieville.

The bar is nestled behind Matcha Haus, so guests enter through the café before discovering the intimate cocktail space beyond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BarBokeh (@barbokeh)

Bar Bokeh’s concept takes its name from the photography term “bokeh,” which refers to the soft blur effect created by out-of-focus lights. Once inside, this translates to warm textures, low lighting and a more intimate atmosphere. The space blends modern Asian-inspired small plates with refined cocktails featuring clarified spirits, teas and house-made infusions. DJs are also expected on select nights, giving the hidden lounge more of a late-night listening-bar energy than a traditional cocktail joint.

If you’re looking to nurse something a bit more playful, the Mango Sticky Rice cocktail riffs on the popular Thai dessert with rich tropical notes, while Banana Roti takes inspo from the buttery, condensed-milk sweetness of the street-food classic. The Ube & Lychee combines floral lychee with earthy purple yam flavours, and there’s even a PB & J cocktail for anyone craving a little nostalgia in drink form!

For something lighter, sip on the citrusy Calamansi High, along with the Ume Highball and Jasmine Water. Spirit-forward signatures include the savoury Garden Gibson, the Moringa Butter and the frothy Wintermelon Ramos. And if you need a late-night pick-me-up, try the Coffee*3.

The bar is currently in its soft-opening phase, but reservations are already available through OpenTable.

Bar Bokeh is located at 890 Queen St E. Enter through Matcha Haus to find the hidden entrance. Hours: Thurs to Sun, 6 pm-2 am.