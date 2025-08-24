Ten road trip-worthy patios to visit before summer ends

Toronto’s patio scene is certainly lively, but with summer coming to a close, you might want to squeeze in a road trip or two. We’ve got 10 of the best fine restaurants within a two-hour drive of Toronto with patios that are worth the trip.

Braai House, Stratford

This innovative Stratford restaurant specializing in South African-influenced cuisine does lunch and dinner service on three patio spaces. Braai House takes reservations, so snag a spot in advance and you won’t need to worry about wait times.

Fabbrica, Thornbury

The Thornbury outpost of chef Mark McEwan’s Italian restaurant has a super popular and inviting patio. Head to Fabbrica to get your fix of wood-fired pizzas, hearty pastas and other approachable classics.

Miijidaa, Guelph

Miijidaa‘s leafy patio space is a favourite among locals. This spot offers a large vegetarian and vegan selection alongside classics such as pork and elk tourtiére and seared trout.

555 Brewing, Picton

Picton’s 555 Brewing has a large and casual patio, perfect for larger groups and cozy catch-ups (and drag shows!). Drive here to dine on wood-fired pizza and small-batch beers with a view of Picton’s cheerful downtown strip.

The Common, Stratford

This relaxed restaurant specializes in eclectic comfort food. Mussels à la Normande with double smoked bacon, shallots, roast apple, calvados, crostini and organic green salad are among the dishes on the Common’s menu for this weekend.

The Bauer Kitchen, Waterloo

The Bauer Kitchen in Waterloo is serving bistro-style eats paired with a lengthy list of wines by the glass. Reservations can be made through the restaurant’s site.

Revival House, Stratford

Stratford’s beautiful restaurant set in a restored church has a pretty patio for lunch and dinner. The Revival House is known for its seasonal, French-influenced cuisine and craft brews.

Greystones, Orangeville

Housed in a rustic, historic building, Greystones has three distinct spaces that come together to create an old-meets-new vibe. The restaurant, lounge and café have modern details, including a hand-painted mural, complementing some of the building’s original features. On the menu you’ll find scrumptious house-made pasta, Mediterranean-inspired shared plates and meat and seafood dishes that come together to create a menu that’s sure to make any foodie’s mouth water. The whole experience is, as the eatery boasts, unlike any other­­. 63 Broadway, Orangeville

Mercer Kitchen, Stratford

Mercer Kitchen’s street-facing patio is beautiful day or night. Head here for easy-going bistro fare and a solid selection of beers.

Borealis Grille & Bar, Kitchener

Borealis Grille serves up locally-sourced fare and cool cocktails, all available to enjoy on their sprawling patio with great shade coverage.