Iconic Queen West store Steve’s Music announces closure

Jack White, amongst other iconic musicians, will have to find a new music shop to visit while in Toronto as the legendary Steve’s Music has announced it is closing.

In a statement, VP Michael Kirman—son of founder Steve Kirman—said the company will be closing some of its five stores, though he didn’t specify which ones.

“We opened our Toronto store in the 1970s on Queen St. W. alongside the explosion of Toronto’s music community and rise of the punk movement,” read the statement, in part. “We continued to expand in the 1980s with the opening of a location in our nation’s capital and in the 2010s with the opening of our Montreal satellite stores.”

The company, which has operated for decades and recently marked its 60th anniversary, posted a liquidation notice online saying everything at its stores must go. The decision, it said, was made “with a heavy heart” after years of disruption in the music retail industry and growing financial pressure.

There is no formal announcement that the Toronto store is closing, but CBC has reported that only the Montreal shop will remain once the restructuring is complete.

The Queen West store has been visited by many music legends, including the aforementioned Jack White who visited the shop while he was in Toronto for a concert around this time last year.

Right now, all Steve’s Music stores will be liquidating merchandise, so it might be a great time to snap up some bargains and take it a little bit of a Toronto legend before it’s too late.

Steve’s Music is located at 415 Queen St. W.