Feature interview: Toronto tennis hero Denis Shapovalov is home and hungry for history

Toronto tennis star Denis Shapovalov is part of a large contingent of Canadian talent set to tackle the top pros at the National Bank Open in Toronto at York University July 26 until Aug. 7.

What are your earliest memories of picking up a racquet and getting into tennis in the Toronto area?

I would say the earliest memories of me picking up a racket were with my mom and my brother on court. I remember practising with them all the time and always wanting to beat my brother. My mother had played tennis professionally, and she was coaching my brother, so naturally I wanted to get into tennis when I saw them practising.

What does it mean to you to represent Canada on the global stage?

Representing Canada means everything to me. Winning the Davis Cup for Canada was one of the most special moments in my career. It’s something every tennis player dreams of winning as it’s the biggest tennis team event in the world. I definitely carry a lot of pride being Canadian and representing Canada. I always try to keep that in mind whenever I’m on the court and try to inspire other fellow Canadians.

How do you handle the expectations that come with being a prominent Canadian athlete?

It’s amazing playing the Canadian events, especially when I’m playing at home in Toronto. It’s definitely a really exciting atmosphere being in front of the home fans and seeing so many young tennis fans come out to practices and the matches. I actually really enjoy it, especially getting to meet the younger Canadian tennis fans who say they watch my matches. I always feel a little more energized playing at home.

Do you have things you always do when back in town — restaurants you love, that sort of thing?

I have a few favourite restaurants in town, but I always make sure that I stop at Tim’s and get myself some Timbits.

How has 2025 gone so far?

I’m really proud of how I started the year. I won the biggest title of my career in February in Dallas and had a good run on hard courts after that. I’m feeling healthy, which is most important, and I’m excited to keep it going this year.

Who have been your toughest opponents on tour?

Novak [Djokovic] is the opponent I’ve struggled with the most throughout my career so I would have to go with him.

How do you stay grounded with the pressures of tour life?

Having a good team around me is super important. I’m really lucky that my fiancée, Mirjam, who is also a professional tennis player, is able to be with me a lot, and having her support is amazing since she has the best understanding about everything going on and understands me as well. We recently got a puppy (Yatzy). He was there in Dallas when I won.

How special is it to return to Toronto to play in front of a hometown crowd?

The National Bank Open in Toronto has a special place in my heart, not just because it’s at home, but because I also won my first ATP match on these courts, so it’s always extremely special coming back and playing in front of the home fans here.