City Hacks: How to unwind and find your Zen for free in T.O.

If your winter blues is kicking into a new and dire gear, it might be time to find a place for peaceful contemplation.

If you’re looking for peaceful spots in Toronto where you can unwind without spending money, the city has several hidden and serene places worth exploring. Keeping in mind that many of these facilities would make use of donations.

Tucked inside the Terrence Donnelly Centre for Cellular and Biomolecular Research on the University of Toronto’s St. George campus, there’s an indoor bamboo garden that feels like a hidden oasis amid downtown’s bustle. This lush planted space with tall bamboo canes provides a quiet spot where students, staff and visitors can relax, sit and reset between classes or meetings — a refreshing break from the city noise.

The Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre in the Don Mills neighbourhood is a long-standing community cultural hub that offers free access to its galleries, heritage displays and public areas. Founded to promote Japanese culture and history, the centre hosts changing exhibitions, seasonal events and a small art collection open to visitors. While some programs have fees or require membership, visits to exhibition spaces and heritage displays are free, and the centre provides a calm, contemplative atmosphere.

Designed by cellist Yo-Yo Ma and landscape designer Julie Moir Messervy, the Toronto Music Garden on the waterfront features winding pathways, landscaped sections and benches overlooking Lake Ontario perfect for a meditative moment. The garden’s layout was inspired by the movements of a Bach suite, creating a harmonious setting for reflection.

Fu Sien Tong Buddhist Temple

Situated on Niagara Street near downtown, Fu Sien Tong Buddhist Temple is open to the public for quiet visits during posted hours. The temple provides a peaceful interior space for reflection and offers regular Buddhist services and community activities.

Founded in 1967, the Toronto Zen Centre on High Park Gardens offers regular Zen meditation sittings (zazen) open to newcomers who attend an introductory session. The centre maintains a weekly schedule that includes morning and evening meditation and Sunday practice, providing a dedicated space for silent contemplation.

During warmer months, the Paramita Centre offers weekly silent meditation and much more from its 1834 Danforth Ave. location. Led by experienced teachers, these sessions draw on Tibetan Buddhist meditation practices and are open to participants of all experience levels.

Located in the Township of Cavan Monaghan near Peterborough, east of Toronto, the Wutai Shan Buddhist Garden is a Chinese Buddhist temple complex built in the style of Tang-dynasty architecture. Wutai Shan Buddhist Garden, the largest Chinese Buddhist site in Canada, is open to visitors five days a week from mid-April to mid-November.