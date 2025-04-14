Canada’s Wonderland ranks among world’s most physically demanding theme parks

If you’ve ever left Canada’s Wonderland feeling sore, sun-soaked and ready to sleep after a day of fun — you’re definitely not alone! According to new research by the fitness experts at PureGym, the Vaughan-based amusement park has been ranked as the fifth most physically demanding theme park in the world, even beating out major US parks like Epcot and several Six Flags locations. It was also the only Canadian park to make the list.



Researchers based their findings on factors like park size, queue times, ride intensity and average temperature. Canada’s Wonderland had an exertion score of 79.9 out of 100 — the park has more than 200 attractions and 17 roller coasters (including this record-breaking ‘launch’ coaster) sprawled out over 330 acres — this along with parents spending their days chasing their kids as they dash between attractions, navigating queues to squeeze in as many rides as possible, or even the time it takes to get in and out of the parking lot — it’s no wonder a trip to Wonderland can make such a good workout!

Study researchers also noted how Wonderland’s Leviathan rollercoaster reaches a dizzying 93.3 metres tall and travel at speeds of 92 mph, contributing to it being one of the rollercoasters with the highest g-forces in the world (which would definitely take its toll alongside all the fun spent wandering the park!)

Ranking just above Wonderland is Beto Carrero World in Brazil (ranking fourth on the list, with an exertion score of 80.2), Disney Animal Kingdom in Florida (taking the third spot, 80.4) and Ocean Park in Hong Kong (second place, 82.1). Universal Orlando Resort in Florida — which covers a massive 541 acres and includes multiple ‘worlds ‘such as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World and the Simpson’s hometown of Springfield — ranked first, with an exertion score of 83.

“[Theme parks] can be a highlight of a holiday, or make up a whole holiday in some cases, but more often than not, can leave people complaining of ‘theme park body’ after due to the aches and pains that come as the result of a full-on day,” Stephen Rowe, Chief Marketing Officer at PureGym said. “If you’re planning to visit a theme park for an action-packed day out, or even more so if you’re doing a few days back-to-back on a bigger trip, it can be worth adjusting your daily activity in the run up to help you get the most out of the experience…”

In any case, for thrill seekers, new attractions like AlpenFury will make post-amusement park exhaustion totally worth it! Click here to see all 25 amusement parks that made the list (as well as tips on how to prepare for a full day at a theme park) and here for all the new attractions this year at Canada’s Wonderland!