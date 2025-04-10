A roller coaster reaching 115 km/h speeds to open this spring at Canada’s Wonderland

Canada’s Wonderland opens for the season on May 8 and there are tons of rides and activities to look out for, including the amusement park’s record-breaking ‘launch’ roller coaster, AlpenFury!

The ride will feature two launches — one beginning with a launch that blasts your train vertically through the mountain summit (50 metres into the sky) and another into the depths of Wonder Mountain! The coaster will span 1,000 metres across the park, reaching speeds of 115 km/h, flipping and twisting through nine breathtaking inversions — the most of any launch coaster in the world.

“We’re excited to welcome guests back through the gate and usher in another season of thrills and family fun,” Phil Liggett, General Manager of Canada’s Wonderland said. “AlpenFury will be a great addition to our coaster lineup, providing a unique thrill experience you won’t find anywhere else.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada’s Wonderland (@canadaswonderland)

The 2025 event lineup kicks off later this month, here are key Canada’s Wonderland opening dates to look out for this upcoming year:

Passholder Preview (Apr. 26)

This special day is exclusively for Season Passholders — you’ll get back to enjoy a day at the park before it opens to the general public.

Opening Day (May 8)

Canada’s Wonderland is open to the public!

Splash Works Opening Weekend (May 24-25)

By now it’ll be warm enough for a splash or two in the water! Head to the 20-acre water park featuring Canada’s largest outdoor wave pool, 18 water attractions, cliff jumping, water playgrounds, kiddie slides, a Lazy River and more.

Long Weekend Fireworks (May 18, June 30, Aug. 3, Aug. 31)

Nothing beats fireworks on a warm summer night! You’ll be able to witness more than 6,000 colourful fireworks choreographed to a special soundtrack! Shows take place at 10 p.m.

Food & Wine Festival (Jun. 6-22, Fri-Sun)

Wine lovers don’t have to head to the Niagara region for a delicious glass of Pinot Noir. Returning for its second year, this festival features a wide assortment of exceptional wines from around the globe, as well as specially prepared culinary delights. Make it a date night with live music and games!

Celebration Canada (Jun. 27-Jul. 13, Select Days)

Celebrate Canada’s birthday at the park — there’ll be live music, authentic Canadian food, street performers and more! It’s perfect for families.

KidZfest (Jul. 19-Aug. 3)

You and your family can join in on exciting dance parties, meet n’ greet popular TV characters, feast on delicious treats, enjoy kid-friendly rides and check out interactive games and activities.

The Great BrewBQ (Aug. 9-24, Sat-Sun)

Get ready for a sizzling selection of delicious BBQ-inspired dishes paired with the best in local Ontario craft beer, cider and specialty cocktails! This is a new event this year, so expect to dance to live music, experience exciting entertainment and take part in fun activities for all ages. Great for foodies, beer enthusiasts, or anyone just looking for a great time!

Oktoberfest (Sept. 6-21, Select Days)



Heading into the fall, we got Oktoberfest celebrations! Indulge and savour the tastes and sounds of Germany, authentic food and beverages, music and family-friendly entertainment.

Halloween Haunt (Sept. 26-Nov. 1, Select Nights)

Get your fright on this fall! The theme park transforms into a ‘scream park’ filled with Halloween attractions that offer thrills and unspeakable horrors!

Camp Spooky (Sept. 27-Nov. 1, Weekends)

Enjoy family-friendly daytime Halloween activities and attractions every weekend throughout the Halloween season!

WinterFest (Nov. 15-Jan. 3, Select Dates)

Bundle up for the theme park’s holiday events! Celebrate the Christmas season at WinterFest — an immersive holiday experience for the whole family! Be dazzled by festive light displays complete with millions of shimmering lights, family activities, live entertainment, holiday-inspired comfort food and beverages and select attractions.

Throughout the year, guests will enjoy world-class entertainment, like Team Charlie Brown and the Peanuts Block Party for families with young kids, Cirque Ambiente and their awe-inspiring acrobatics, Victoria Falls High Divers off Wonder Mountain, the Castaways Stunt Dive Show (dazzling in Arthur’s Baye), and the Canine Circus Dog Show at International Showplace. Visit the website for details and showtimes.

Also, make the most of the summer season with the new Silver Pass ($89 + taxes/processing fees) and get unlimited visits through Labour Day, including access to Splash Works, discounts on food, merchandise and more! Click here for more information on tickets, season passes, events and hours of operation.