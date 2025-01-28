9 of the best winter festivals to visit in and around Toronto

The holidays may be over, but that doesn’t mean you have to go into hibernation! The celebrations continue throughout Toronto’s winter festival season. These festivals showcase the best of the city’s cultural diversity and creativity, providing the most magical distractions from the cold winter nights (and making Toronto the place to visit as we await the summer festivities).

Here are some of the top winter festivals worth checking out in and around Toronto in the coming months.

2025 Lunar New Year Celebrations

It’s the Year of the Snake, so there’ll be tons of exciting performances and activities across the city to celebrate the Chinese holidays until mid-February. On Jan. 25, for the first time in history, the City of Toronto will be launching a fireworks display to celebrate the Lunar New Year at Nathan Phillips Square! Visitors can also enjoy a traditional lion dance, delicious Chinese eats and special ice-skating performances. From Feb. 1-2, enjoy Lunar New Year festivities, including Chinese music and dance performances, cultural booths, and tons of great food, at Dragon City Mall hosted by Toronto’s Chinatown BIA. Click here for all the ways you can celebrate the 15-day festival across Toronto.

Winterlicious 2025

This all-access pass will grant you a seat at the city’s hottest restaurants but without the exorbitant prices! From Jan 31 to Feb 13, savour every bite of a three-course prix fixe menu at more than 230 participating restaurants at six price points for lunch or dinner. Lunch starts at just $20, while dinner begins at $25. If you’re craving Pan-Asian dishes with international flavours, check out Ultra (12 St Clair Ave E) — this glitzy supper club is inspired by Alexander McQueen. If Caribbean dining is more your thing, check out Miss Likklemore’s (433 King St W) for their charbroiled chicken, pasta casarecce, oxtail patties, or fried snapper (they also serve great cocktails). Click here for some of the most exciting restaurants to visit for Winterlicious 2025 in Toronto.

Kuumba30

February marks the 30th anniversary of Harbourfront Centre’s legacy program, Kuumbra30 (February 1-28), Toronto’s largest (and longest-running) Black Futures festival! This festival will spark dialogue honouring the richness and diversity of Black culture in Canada. Expect everything from a Bob Marley Birthday Tribute (Feb. 6, $35) to a panel discussion involving conversations with black refugees (Feb. 8, free). Really, there’ll be activities for the whole family — live dance, storytelling, musical performances, panels, dance vogue workshops and wellness classes.

Niagara Icewine Festival

From Jan 10-12, 17-19, 24-26, 2025, indulge in delicious icewine at gala evenings, tastings, and experiences at wineries across the Niagara region! Buy a discovery pass and explore up to six food and wine pairing experiences at any six wineries of your choice. Try pairing your icewine with double smoked pork belly arancini at the 13th Street Winery (1776 Fourth Avenue, St. Catharines) or alongside a gourmet grilled cheese–homemade tomato soup pairing at 180 Estate Winery (4055 19th Street, Jordan Station). The festival is only about a 1.5 drive from Toronto, so it’s perfect for a short winter getaway. Click here for some of the best ways you can enjoy icewine in Niagara this season.

APIK Fest Mississauga

This free urban winter event takes place in the heart of Celebration Square, Mississauga, from Feb. 7 to 9, 2025. The area will transform into a giant snowpark, featuring urban ski and snowboard competitions, food trucks, pop-up shops and tons of live entertainment. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy winter with family or friends!

Taste of the Middle East Winter Festival

This family-friendly event celebrates the vibrant traditions of Middle Eastern heritage — browse through a bustling food market filled with vendors, enjoy captivating live performances, and a rich melodic experience blending traditional Arabic music with contemporary art. This is an immersive celebration that people of all ages will enjoy! Takes place from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2025, at the Mississauga Convention Centre

Richmond Hill Winter Carnival

This is a cute family-friendly festival that has been celebrated annually for nearly 50 years in the heart of Richmond Hill! Watch professional ice carvers as they master their sculptures, take a pony ride with your kids, or sip on a hot chocolate in the main tent. There are tons of activities for all ages (and admission is free). Takes place Feb. 1-2 at Mill Pond Park, Richmond Hill, near the corner of Mill St and Trench St.

Ajax Winterfest

Looking for a family-friendly festival on Family Day? Visit Ajax’s McLean Community Centre for some of the best winter-themed activities and shows that everyone in the family can enjoy. The main stage will include performances from the Great Canadian Lumberjacks and Hawkeye Birds of Prey, while kids can enjoy games and activities, horse and wagon rides, as well as cookie, hot chocolate, and s’mores giveaways! Takes place on Feb. 17, 2025, from 11 am to 4 pm.

Vaughan Winterfest

Bundle up for two days of winter festivities, including a sing-along show with ‘Frozen in Time’ and musical performances by local band Neel Dani! Warm up by the fire pits, stroll through the multitude of food vendors, admire the live ice-carving displays, and enjoy the free midway rides! On Feb. 2, there’ll be dance performances by Dance Stream, a Disney music and storytelling showcase by Echos and Icons, musical performances by local band AV-OX, and even a musical tribute to Taylor Swift! Takes place Feb. 1 from 4 pm. to 8 pm and Feb 2 from 10 am to 3 pm at Vellore Village Community Centre (1 Villa Royale Ave).

