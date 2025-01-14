Ring in the Lunar New Year in Toronto with these amazing events

The Year of the Snake will come blazing in on Jan. 29. With it comes the potential for transformation, wisdom and renewal. And to celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year, you’ll want to check out these 13 festivities happening in and around Toronto.

From food to events and more, there are so many ways you can ring in the beginning of the 15-day festival in Toronto.

When: Feb. 1-2

Hosted by Toronto’s Chinatown BIA, Lunar New Year festivities will be in full swing at the Dragon City Mall and Chinatown Centre. Try your luck at the third annual “Mahjong King” competition to win one of several cash prizes and cast your vote in a laneway naming competition. Enjoy Chinese music and dance performances, cultural booths and great food. Festivities kick off with the iconic Lion Dance on Feb. 1.

When: Jan. 25

For the first time, the City of Toronto will be launching a fireworks display to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Part of the Toronto Spring Festival, visitors can also enjoy a traditional lion dance, food trucks selling traditional Chinese eats, special ice skating performances, photo ops among the spring lanterns and glowing lights and even an Echo Market — featuring local vendors selling handmade goods.

When: Feb. 1-2

From Jan. 25-Feb. 16, Varley Art Gallery of Markham will illuminate their courtyard with Lunar Lanterns, presenting six artists with unique stories. From Feb. 1-2, drop by the art gallery to participate in a snake train craft , shop the mini arts market featuring local vendors, enjoy live performances and catch a special screening of Granny Must Die.

When: Feb. 1

If your idea of celebrating Lunar New Year is a lot of great music, look no further than Year of the Snake – A New Year Celebration. Featuring performances by Mother Tongues, Edmund Stay, Sook-Yin Lee’s Lee & Gamble Unlimited and Ancient Greece, there will also be a tattoo pop-up by Frankie Price.

When: Jan. 25

Head to Markham for a Lunar New Year market experience. A gathering rooted in love for Asian culture and celebrating new traditions, shop traditional goodies reimagined by local artists, Asian street food and beverage stalls — and be sure to stick around for the lion dancing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queens of Dim Sum (@queensofdimsum)

When: Feb. 1

Toronto’s only dim sum drag brunch is the place to be to celebrate the Year of the Snake. Featuring drag performers Aria Doll, Lou Lou, Full Blown Father, Kanna Worm, Aeriez and DJ Sumation, get ready for all kinds of interactive fun and witness a variety of drag forms and styles.

When: Feb. 1-2, 8

Spanning two weekends of celebration, Pacific Mall (North America’s largest Asian mall) invites visitors for Lunar New Year festivities, including the traditional Lion Dance, live music and entertainment. Prize giveaways, cultural celebrations and (of course) great shopping can also be expected.

When: Jan. 25

The Junction’s Pinot’s Palette will be hosting an afternoon of painting a sparkly snake to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Geared towards visitors 13+, guests are welcome to enjoy their favourite drink or cocktail, find their preferred easel and enjoy getting creative with friends.

When: Jan. 29

Featuring Vpop artists, performances, celebrations and stories, the Small World Centre will be ringing in the Lunar New Year — or Tết — with Toronto’s Vietnamese community. Experience an array of cultural and traditional festivities and enjoy a lively weekend welcoming spring and the Year of the Snake.

When: Jan. 25-26

The Markham Museum will be hosting a Lunar New Year weekend to celebrate the Year of the Snake. Featuring hands-on activities, including Chinese Paper Cutting and calligraphy, snake-themed crafts and games for all ages and a rousing game of Mahjong, celebrate the new year with the Markham community!

When: Feb. 8

For one night only, music fans can immerse themselves in a spectacular Lunar New Year performance hosted by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. Enjoy the ethereal sounds of the guzheng, played by Wu Fei, and enjoy acclaimed violinist Stella Chen as she performs an excerpt from the ever-popular “Butterfly Lovers Concerto.” You can also expect performances from Yang Yang Dance Studio

When: Jan. 25

With proceeds going to the Yee Hong Community Wellness Foundation, which provides care in a culturally nurturing environment to Toronto’s elderly, the Dragon Ball — hosted this year by Lainey Liu and Winston Sih — is one of North America’s biggest Lunar New Year fundraising celebrations. Featuring a night of dining, entertainment and cultural performances, this event is worth getting dressed up for — this year

When: Jan. 26

The Bata Shoe Museum is kicking off the year of the snake with a free event that has it all: a special performance from Lion Dance Toronto, crafts from Toronto History Museum’s Youth Volunteers, tea ceremony demonstrations with the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto and photo ops to commemorate the coming Lunar New Year.