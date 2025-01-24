10 ways to enjoy icewine at Niagara icewine festivals and events this winter

It’s winter season, and that means it’s time to enjoy a tall glass of icewine! This low-alcohol dessert wine is made from super-ripe frozen grapes that have been left on the vine during the winter months, so it’s very sweet and filled with rich flavours. The Niagara region is renowned for its icewine, and the region’s icewine festivals make it the top place to visit for a winter vacation! Here are some of the best ways you can enjoy icewine in Niagara this season.

Niagara Icewine Festival

When: Jan 10-12, 17-19, 24-26, 2025

Plan a “tasting adventure” at the Niagara Icewine Festival this month and you’ll get to indulge in delicious icewine at gala evenings, tastings, and experiences at wineries across the region! Buy a discovery pass and explore up to six food and wine pairing experiences at any six wineries of your choice. Try pairing your icewine with double smoked pork belly arancini at the 13th Street Winery (1776 Fourth Avenue, St. Catharines) or alongside a gourmet grilled cheese–homemade tomato soup pairing at 180 Estate Winery (4055 19th Street, Jordan Station). Dessert lovers can pair a smooth glass of Cabernet Franc Icewine with a strawberry tart topped with cocoa mousse dipped in chocolate at Bella Terra Vineyards (925 Line 2 Road RR#2, Niagara-on-the-Lake).

Icewine After Party

When: January 17-18, 24-25, 2025 from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

If you’re still looking to party after the Icewine Festival, check out the exclusive after-party event at Upper Canada Hall, located in Pillar and Post (48 John St W, Niagara-on-the-Lake). These casual celebrations will be filled with music, dancing, and of course, more icewine. Expect live performances by bands like Figure Four, The Chimps, and The Postmen. Tickets are only $30 and include two complimentary drinks.

Cool As Ice Gala

When: Jan 18, 2025 | 7-11 pm

This all-inclusive gala will showcase Ontario’s finest flavours from De Simone Vineyard, Peller Estates Winery, Trius Wines, and more! The event will be filled with delicious icewine cocktails and mocktails, premium Niagara wine, locally inspired culinary creations, and live art performances. It’s fancy, so don a tux or a gown and dance the night away in between wine tastings! (7005 Niagara River Pkwy, Niagara Falls)

Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Village

When: Jan 18-19 and 25-26, 2025 | 12-6 pm

Niagara’s historic Queen St will be transformed into a picturesque winter wonderland where you can experience the region’s world-renowned icewine! This free event offers wine tastings from local wineries paired with scrumptious culinary treats. Bring a friend or a date and cozy up around the fire pit (chairs and blankets are provided). Watch live ice carving demonstrations and soak in the festive atmosphere as you savour a glass (or two) of some of the best icewine in the region. For a more enchanting experience, sip on icewine in a VIP heated “snow globe”— for $200, each globe provides seating for up to eight guests, includes one bottle of premium icewine, and a large, shared cheese platter! (26 Queen St, Niagara-on-the-Lake).

IceHaus Cocktail Competition

When: Jan 25, 2025 | 8-11 pm

The IceHaus Cocktail Competition will light up Queen St with a magical “Euro-pop” vibe. Expect bright light displays, tasty icewine cocktails, and a live DJ! Guests with general admission can buy cocktails from local wineries (like Peller Estates and Wayne Gretzky Estates) à la carte. VIP ticket holders have a few more perks — they can sample each cocktail in the competition, enter the VIP area (complete with seating and free light snacks), and get a chance to vote for their favourite cocktail! (26 Queen St, Niagara-on-the-Lake).

Trius Icewinemaker’s Dinner

When: Jan 25, 2025

Check out this annual icewine-themed dinner at Canada’s largest underground sparkling cellar. When you arrive, you’ll be greeted with a Blushing Canadian cocktail before devouring a delicious meal at a communal table alongside one of Trius’ winemakers. The four-course icewine-focused meal will be prepared by Executive Chef Frank Dodd’s team and paired with wines selected by an in-house sommelier (1249 Niagara Stone Road, Niagara-on-the-Lake).

Wine, chocolate, and cheese tastings: Niagara-on-the-Lake

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in February (including Jan 31 and Feb 17)

This culinary journey will take you through Niagara-on-the-Lake’s finest wineries! Indulge in carefully curated pairings of rich chocolates, artisanal cheeses, and award-winning local wines and icewines — it’s the perfect way to embrace the season and celebrate your love of delectable pairings. Tasting hours are between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm and you can experience up to eight winery tasting experiences in a day! This is an ideal getaway for a couple or a group of friends looking to sample the region’s best icewines. Signature tasting passport: $52.00 (plus service fees) | Designated driver passport: $39.00 (plus service fees).

Essence of Icewine — Niagara culinary experiences with Chef Massimo Capra

When: Feb 7, 2025

Join celebrated Chef Massimo Capra for this icewine-themed Niagara culinary experience! The event will showcase Niagara’s diversity of Italian cuisine and exquisite icewines. Expect an evening of mixing and mingling with Chef Capra, a standing cocktail reception, a five-course dinner, and wine pairings. Dinner-only tickets ($169/person) or a hotel package with one-night accommodation at Sheraton Fallsview ($274/person) are available (Massimo’s Italian Fallsview Restaurant, FR, 5875 Falls Ave level a, Niagara Falls).

Inniskillin Winery cooking class

When: Feb 14, 2025 | 5:30-6:30 pm

This Valentine’s Day, you and your loved ones can sharpen your cooking skills and create delicious memories alongside a glass of icewine! Upon arrival, enjoy a welcoming spread of cheese and charcuterie. Inniskillin’s expert culinary team, led by Chef Daniel McAllister, will guide you through each dish. Sip on up to two glasses of wine while you cook and get hands-on experience as you prepare and plate your creations! After cooking, you’ll gather around a family-style table to enjoy your culinary masterpieces, paired with three Inniskillin wines: White, Red, and Icewine (Inniskillin Winery, 1499 Line 3, Niagara-on-the-Lake).

Personalized icewine experiences

When: Anytime

Several hotels in the Niagara region offer special icewine experiences! The historic Riverbend Inn & Vineyard is nestled next to the Peller Estates Winery on the corner of John St and Niagara River Parkway, making it the perfect place to stay for a weekend while exploring various icewine experiences at local wineries (the best part is that you can receive a customizable itinerary featuring partner wineries. The hotel’s on-site restaurant, Oaklands, also offers icewine, award-winning Niagara wines, and creative cocktails. Pair your icewine with aged cheese or a chocolate dessert, and you’ll have the most heavenly weekend (16104 Niagara River Parkway, Niagara-on-the-Lake). Couples can treat themselves to a pre–Valentine’s gift this month through Vintage Hotels’ Icewine Lover’s Getaway! Experience luxurious accommodations at a Niagara-region hotel (like Prince of Wales, Queen’s Landing, or Pillar and Post), plus a shared charcuterie plate to be enjoyed while sipping a specialty Icewine martini. Or plan a Wine Tour and Tasting Getaway in Niagara-on-the-Lake and visit popular wineries like Château des Charmes, The Hare Wine Co., or Queenston Mile Vineyard.