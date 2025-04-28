5 incredible antique and flea markets to visit in Toronto this month

Vintage housewares are the perfect way to give your home the upgrade of the century — or maybe the century before this one. Not only is it a more sustainable way to shop, but you’re guaranteed to spot a one-of-a-kind find that sets your home apart, and likely at a great price. From antique and flea markets to auctions, here are five great events happening this April to shop vintage home decor in Toronto!

The Heritage Antique Market is hosting its Victoria Day show on May 19. One of Toronto’s longest-running antique markets, the upcoming event will be at Centerpoint Mall and will feature antiques of course, along with art, paintings, silver, fine jewellery, lighting, vintage clothing and accessories, pottery, porcelains, carpets and more. The event is so popular that they offer early entry for a fee ($25) — antique die-hards can arrive up to three hours before the event actually opens to snag the best finds and avoid the crowds. If you can wait to do your hunting among the crowd, admission is free.

The amazing Kensington Flea is back this weekend for the warm weather season. On May 3-4, the team behind Bazaar Gift Shop will be setting up the outdoor market, tucked away on a side street in Kensington Market. On the smaller side compared to other fleas, that just means this one has been curated to perfection — a one-stop shop for snacks, gifts, handmade items and carefully sourced second-hand gems, you’ll find everything you need here and will leave with a spring in your step.

Calling all art lovers! Hoping to jazz up your place a little bit but don’t know where to start? You don’t want to miss A. H. Wilkens’ fine and decorative arts auction on May 27, and it’s dedicated to — you guessed it — all things fine arts. You’ll be able to shop a wide assortment of decorative pieces, including a selection of traditional antique silver, jewelry, glass, furniture, carpets, lighting, bronzes, fine art and more. Bidding will take place at their One William Morgan Drive auction gallery, over the phone or through Hibid and Liveauctioneers.

The St. Lawrence Market has been a staple in the Toronto antiquing community for years, so it was a sad day when it was announced the market would be moving. However, it hasn’t gone too far — its spring market on May 11 is now located a historic venue, The Small Arms Inspection Building in the community of Lakeview in Mississauga. This market is loved for a reason — its website notes that its vendors “tap into private sources across North America, sleuthing estate sales and haunting out-of-the-way auctions” to find the best goods (at the best prices). Doors open at 9 a.m., but if you can’t make this one, they’ll be back again in November to do it all over again.

The Toronto Flea (formerly known as the Leslieville Flea) is finally back for the season, taking over the picturesque Ashbridge Estate on May 4. Featuring antiques, jewelry, art, vintage goods and clothing, crafts, home decor and more, there’s plenty for you to shop from local collectors and vendors.