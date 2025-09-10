The viral DIY hot pot bar with 100 plus options has finally landed in Toronto

Big Way Hot Pot, the viral DIY hot pot bar, is bringing its sizzling brand of fun and feast to Koreatown. The brand soft launched its newest outpost — a 2600 foot restaurant with modern design and Instagrammable interiors — at 559 Bloor Street West.

Big Way is known for its pay-by-weight hot pot bar, with over 100 premium options and accommodations for vegans and vegetarians. It’s also known for its made-to-order boba bar and 10 signature broths, including a tomato broth, the spicy Malatang-style broth and a collagen bone broth, all of which come with vegan options. The idea is to rethink one of the world’s most iconic comfort foods, turning it into a fun, fast-casual experience that accommodates both solo dining and the traditional group hot pot experience.

Every meal ends with a soft serve cone, and Big Way also offers a regular slate of promotions and deals, including the “Guess the Pot and Eat for Free” special, intending to create a community-first approach to dining.

As for the interiors, Big Way’s design-forward space boasts wood textures, darker tones, and flexible layouts that allow groups and solo diners to enjoy whatever kind of experience they’re looking for. It balances a youthful energy with more traditional cultural roots, creating a space that’s intended to be shared, both online and in real life.

Hot pot has been a popular communal dining tradition in China for over a thousand years, with roots in the Mongolian steppes where nomads would cook meats and vegetables in a shared pot over an open flame. Over time, it spread across China, from the fiery broths of Sichuan to the seafood-focused Cantonese style and lamb dishes of Northern China. Today, Toronto’s newest hot pot spot brings this centuries-old tradition to the city, combining hands-on cooking with modern, locally inspired ingredients.

The chain was founded in Vancouver in 2022, and is quickly expanding to open restaurants across Canada, including the Koreatown location.

Big Way Hot Pot is now open at 559 Bloor Street West.