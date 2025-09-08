Why Prince Edward County is Ontario’s most unique fall destination

As autumn creeps closer and the summer crowds dissipate for the season, life slows down while the charm picks up in Prince Edward County.

Located approximately two-and-a-half hours from Toronto, Prince Edward County, or simply “the County”, as the locals call it, is a tight-knit municipality that lines the eastern shores of Lake Ontario. It spans several charming small town communities, like Picton, Wellington and Bloomfield, and also includes part of the Bay of Quinte, a world-class fishing destination for walleye.

From the vineyards of the region’s roughly 40 wineries — where you’ll find unrivalled rosé — to the rolling, wind-swept dunes of Sandbanks Provincial Park, or the one-of-a-kind shops and farmers markets just waiting to be explored on a lazy Sunday afternoon, Prince Edward County is a year-round destination, but it’s especially enchanting in the fall.

Stay in style

Prince Edward County is dotted with boutique hotels, design-forward motels, cozy bed and breakfasts, and spacious whole-home rentals — major hotel chains are absent, giving the County a welcoming, home-away-from-home feel. Some accommodations offer special touches, from on-site dining to spa services. For example, Wander The Spa, Ontario’s first lakefront Nordic spa, features hot and cold plunge pools, saunas, and a steam room, perfect for a relaxing escape any time of year. With hundreds of places to stay, it’s easy to find the right fit for your needs and budget, whether you’re booking a charming inn, a cozy B&B, or a multi-room rental for larger groups.

Eat like a local

With farmland accounting for roughly 40 per cent of the County’s landscape, fresh, locally grown produce can be sampled year round, particularly in the spring and fall. Whether you’re looking for a fine dining experience, like the Italian-forward farm-to-table offerings at Picton’s The Royal Hotel, or comfort foods like a good old cheeseburger and fries found at Stella’s Eatery, the County is home to numerous talented chefs who pride themselves on offering diners an endless selection of refined, creative culinary experiences.

In downtown Wellingtown, visitors will find the Drake Devonshire, renowned for its weekend brunch scene, where fresh and fluffy blueberry scones and crunchy, buttermilk fried chicken and waffles draw crowds every Saturday and Sunday.

Many of the County’s wineries and breweries also have seasonal restaurants serving up everything from wood-fired pizzas, to charcuterie boards with local meats, cheeses and tapenades, and even prix-fixe menus.

The County’s beloved biannual food festival, Countylicious, is held every spring and fall and shines a spotlight on the region’s local farmers and producers, with participating restaurants offering prix-fixe menus for a limited time. This fall, Countylicious returns from Thursday, October 23 to Sunday, November 16, so be sure to get yourself a reservation and take part!

Year-round charm

In the fall, road trips to the County start with an incredible display of fiery foliage — skip the highway and take the backroads for an even better view. From mid-September through October, try your hand at apple picking, where many orchards are proudly displaying Macintoshes, Granny Smiths and more. Autumn also brings a plethora of harvest markets. This year, don’t miss the Picton Fair, happening in early September. Known as one of the County’s oldest fairs, the annual event is held at the iconic Crystal Palace and features livestock shows, crafts for sale and a lively midway. In October, PEC Pumpkinfest returns to Wellington, bringing with it all things pumpkin, from parade floats to tasty homemade pies.

Come springtime, the County opens up once more with the beauty of it on full display. Cycle your way through the backroads, walk along the beaches at Sandbanks Provincial Park before the summer crowds return, or grab your fishing rod and try your hand at a cast or two when the walleye are at their hungriest — post-spawn season runs from mid-April to early June.

With fewer crowds and all the pleasantries, come see why the shoulder seasons are an ideal escape for those who crave natural beauty and endless possibilities, all with a side of good old-fashioned small town charm.

Plan your trip at VisitTheCounty.com where you’ll find an accommodation search tool, trip ideas, and helpful guides.