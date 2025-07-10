Here’s the one day you can visit Ontario’s provincial parks for free this summer

Ontario is home to so many beautiful provincial parks, but you usually have to pay a fee to enter. But for one day this month, every single park will be completely free to visit — making it the perfect cheap summer vacation activity.

The Ontario government announced that on July 18, to celebrate Healthy Parks Healthy People Day, it will be offering free admission to all provincial parks — which usually cost around $12 to $21 for a daily use vehicle permit.

Meant to help Ontarians strengthen and rediscover their connection to nature, the annual celebration is part of a global movement based on the evidence that spending time in nature has positive benefits on health.

All visitors who enter a participating park on July 18 will be issued a complimentary day pass to the park, and they can enjoy the park facilities until 10 p.m. You can reserve a daily vehicle permit up to five days in advance of your trip to your chosen park. However, if you’re planning on making use of faculties not included in a day pass, such as camping, you’ll have to pay separately.

There are 75 parks across Ontario to visit, so choose wisely! Popular spots include Lake Superior Provincial Park, Sandbanks Provincial Park, Algonquin Provincial Park and Killarney Provincial Park, so make sure to register for your day pass promptly if you’re interested in these locations.

For a park featuring shipwrecks and a lighthouse, check out MacGregor Point Provincial Park. And for Ontario’s first urban park, check out this new one located in Uxbridge.

New this year, the federal government has also launched a Canada Strong Pass, allowing all Canadian citizens and non-citizens free admission to national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas. The free admission (which doesn’t require a physical pass) will run all summer until Sept. 2, so plan accordingly!