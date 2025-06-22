10 best day trips from Toronto this summer

City sweat got you craving a breeze and a change of pace? Well get ready, cause this week’s about to get a whole lot hotter with temperatures reaching up to 35 degrees across Toronto and the GTA. These summer day trips are your ticket out of the concrete jungle and into Ontario’s most stylish, sun-soaked escapes. Whether you want beachy, boutique or small-town charm, these hot-weather hideouts are all within four hours of Toronto, and they’re designed to beat the heat.

Prince Edward County

This is the escape for those who live for a curated farmer’s market haul and a perfectly unfussy bottle of Pinot. Prince Edward County, or PEC if you’re in the know, is Ontario’s most photogenic playground for creatives, foodies and low-key luxe seekers. The Drake Devonshire still feels like the County’s creative nerve centre, but new favourites are emerging — like the ultra-chic Wander The Resort, with its wicker parasols and resort-level loungers that feel plucked from a Scandinavian mood board.

Wine tasting here is casual but serious: Norman Hardie not only serves pizzas and Chardonnays al fresco, it supplies over 40 Michelin-starred restaurants worldwide. Hit Slake Brewery for minimalist hilltop views and small-batch pours, and OAK for a coffee and clothing combo that doubles as a mini influencer shoot. This is the kind of place where every sunset is golden hour, and every breakfast sandwich feels poetic.

Elora

If you want a summer that feels like a pastoral daydream, Elora is your escape hatch. This small town is equal parts spa town and storybook village. Start your day trip with a summer-approved lazy river through the Elora Gorge, where limestone cliffs and rapid river bends serve scenery with a side of cottagecore. Then retreat to Fieldstone Farm for eco-glamping, complete with outdoor showers, a hot tub under the stars and a view of alpacas grazing next to sunflower fields.

In town, you’ll find cobblestone streets, art galleries and boutiques with vintage books and handmade ceramics. Have breakfast on the dog-friendly patio at Lost and Found Café, or grab fresh pastries for a picnic at the farmers market (open on Saturdays all summer long) before heading back to the water. End your day at the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa for massages and rooftop views.

Sauble Beach

The ultimate mix of beach town nostalgia and wellness-girl glow, Sauble Beach brings good vibes, cold drinks and lots of sun-faded colour. Stay at The June Motel, made famous by Motel Makeover on Netflix, where everything from the signage to the wine glasses is curated for the ’gram. Brunch at The Wellness Refinery is basically a ritual here — smoothies, matcha lattes, grain bowls and a side of coastal energy.

Afternoons mean Caesar flights and lakeside tacos at 1858 Caesar Bar — the first of its kind in North America, dedicated entirely to Canada’s iconic cocktail. For a different kind of vibe, try mini putt and drinks at the delightfully kitschy Bar Tiki, or cool off with a latte or smoothie from CB Coffee Club, a student-run mobile trailer that’s become a local favourite. There’s a genuine sense of welcome here, too — many of these spots proudly fly the LGBTQ+ flag, offering inclusive energy alongside great eats.

Port Hope

Port Hope is where you go to feel like you’ve stepped into a Wes Anderson movie. Spend your afternoon treasure-hunting at Antiques on Queen, housed in a restored heritage home with white brick and pastel shelves stacked with glassware and vintage linens. Then get delightfully lost inside Primitive Designs, a multi-level shop filled with handmade sculptures, giant robots and home decor sourced from around the world.

Refuel at Milly’s with an espresso and baked treat, then wander over to Dreamer’s Café, a local gem where the vibe is part grandma’s kitchen, part bohemian fantasy. Whether you’re into mid-century furniture, local art, or just sitting quietly by the river with a paperback, Port Hope is like a slower, sweeter version of reality.

Norfolk County

If you’ve done PEC, Elora and the usual suspects, Norfolk County is your next move. Underrated, uncrowded and unfairly gorgeous, this hidden day trip gem on Lake Erie is a sun-drenched haven in the summer. Start at Port Dover, where imported palm trees line the beach and the sunsets feel cinematic. Then wander Main Street, home to boutique stores, candy shops and classic diners.

Make a detour to Creemore Springs Brewery for a behind-the-scenes tour and freshly poured beer, followed by a bakery crawl — locals claim Bank Café has the best carrot cake in the world. The real wildcard? The Bonnechere Caves, a labyrinth of limestone tunnels where you can explore ancient fossils or dine underground at one of their seasonal candlelit dinners. Norfolk is the kind of place you visit once and can’t stop talking about.

Paris

Nicknamed “the Cobblestone Capital of Canada,” Paris leans into its old-world charm but adds a fresh twist. This is for the traveler who wants to thrift, learn and maybe sit in a library for a few hours. Start at The Wincey Mills, a revitalized 1889 textile building now filled with indie vendors, food stalls and one very good coffee bar. Shop vintage at Bird & Bee, or grab flowers at Thorn & Petal Florist.

Interested in making your day trip a weekend adventure? Stay at Mulberry House on the Grand, a cozy B&B with an indoor pool, a reading lounge, and a karaoke machine for late-night singalongs. No, there’s no Seine River here — but the Grand River will do just fine for a morning stroll or riverside picnic. Don’t miss the Bell Homestead, where the telephone was invented. It’s Stars Hollow with better coffee and Canadian pride.

Friday Harbour

Friday Harbour is glossy in the best way — think marina-front boardwalks, Aperol spritzes and curated outdoor markets with DJ sets and string lights. Rent a paddleboard or kayak, wander through high-end boutiques, or park yourself at one of the waterfront restaurants and just people-watch.

It’s a place that makes you feel like summer should last forever, even if you’re only staying for the day. Ice cream at Zaza, dockside cocktails and the subtle thrill of pretending you own a yacht. No one will know the difference.

St. Marys

Home to Canada’s largest outdoor freshwater swimming pool, St. Marys Quarry — a former limestone quarry — is now a floaty-friendly playground with cliff jumps, inflatable obstacle courses and zero pretension. The water is shockingly clear, and the energy is part nostalgia, part summer camp for grown-ups.

Dry off and head into town, where you’ll find cute spots like Betty’s Bookshelf and The Flour Mill, or grab a cone and roam the old streets like a local. It’s an ideal day trip with weekend potential — especially if you bring friends and a cooler.

Perth

If you’re willing to drive the extra mile, Perth — just under four hours outside the city — might be worth the summer day trip. It looks and feels like the European countryside; think stone bridges, grassy riverbanks and charming inns. Pick blueberries at TNT Berries farm, sip afternoon tea at the nearby Victorian Inn and Spa, or frolic with goats and alpacas at Goats on 86, where you can feed them treats from a vending machine.

Sunflower fields, roadside florists and country markets dot the drive in and out. Grab a fry pie from Impressions Bakery or a full country breakfast at Dave’s Diner.

Grand Bend

A little chaotic, a lot coastal — Grand Bend is where you go for sunburns, soft serve and spontaneous henna tattoos. Parasail with your friends, hit art studio Henna Beach for matching designs, or go shopping at Archie’s Surf Shop for a board shorts-meet-band-tee refresh.

When it’s time to eat, try fish tacos and cocktails at La Playita or sushi on the wooden patio at Midori.

