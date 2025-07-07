Here are 5 of the best places for a cool hike near Toronto this summer

Instead of strolling along a white sandy beach this summer, why not opt for a cool and shady forested hike along one of these hiking trails? Summer hiking is the perfect activity to help you relax and observe wildlife while reconnecting with nature. Just remember that when hiking during the summer, the hottest time of day is in the afternoon, so some trekkers find it more comfortable to head out during off-peak hours when safe/possible. If hiking between 12 and 3 p.m., make sure to bring plenty of water, wear light layers, and try to stay in the shade.

To help narrow down your search, here are five perfect areas to go summer hiking near Toronto this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendon (@bread31)

There are three main hiking trails in this area, ranging from easy to difficult (making it the perfect place to hike for the whole family). For an easier trek, opt for the 0.8 km Radial Rail Trail—it follows the original route of the ‘Radial’ Railroad, which ran between Toronto and Guelph, and it only takes about 15 minutes to walk. Along the way, trekkers can take memorable photos of the forested landscape.

For something more challenging, follow the cool, clear waters via the 1.5 km-long Black Creek Side Trail (a 25-minute walk) or the Bruce Trail. The main Bruce Trail runs through Limehouse and leads past several rock fissures before arriving at the famous “Hole-in-the-Wall” (landscape underlain by limestone). Hikers will also pass by a restored draw kiln from the 1800s, a restored powder house, and a lookout overlooking railway tracks.

Location: 12169 Fifth Line, Limehouse, ON. Open 7 days a week, after sunrise to before sunset. About a 1-hour drive from Toronto.

This 1,200-hectare conservation area includes more than 20 trails that are part of a large glacial valley spreading out into Lake Ontario. One of the most popular routes is the 3.9 km Tiffany Falls–Sherman Falls–Lower Little Falls trail, which takes about an hour to complete.

At Sherman Falls, the trail moves toward the waterfall via a canopy of trees (providing good shade during the summer). Cross the bridge to follow the trail back over to Old Dundas Road, and head east along the thin trail. When you reach Tiffany Falls, relax and take tons of Instagram pics! The 21-metre-tall cascading waterfall tumbles from the valley above the escarpment into a V-shaped ravine at the bottom.

Location: 650 Governors Road, Dundas, ON. About a 1-hour drive from Toronto.

This area is filled with towering limestone cliffs and caves, making it the perfect spot for trekkers to explore the outdoors while enjoying the scenery. Pothole Trail and Cedar Ridge Trail will take hikers around the reservoir, along the tops of cliffs, across boardwalks through wetlands, and beside large glacial potholes, providing impressive views of the park. The trails are somewhat difficult but can be accessed from the beach or the mill ruins.

Location: 161 Fall St S, Guelph/Eramosa, ON. About a 1 hour–15-minute drive from Toronto.

Boyne Valley from the Bruce Trail, near Mulmur, ON, is an 18.8-km challenging route. Hikers will traverse over several hills, through forests and farm fields, and across creeks. It will take the average person nearly 6 hours to complete, making it the perfect place for solitude and to do some deep thinking.

Location: About twenty km north of Orangeville, four km east of Shelbourne, north of the junction of highways 89 and 10, and one km north of Prince of Wales Rd. About a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto.

There are a few hiking trails in this area, but the most popular is via Vaughan and McGregor Spring. The 3.9-km loop trail will take about 52 minutes to complete, but compared to other local hiking areas, there are not a lot of ascents and descents as the trail is mostly even. The route is well-maintained and provides good tree coverage, so it’s a great spot to go hiking during the warmer months!

Location: 14452 Winston Churchill Blvd, Halton Hills, ON. About a 1-hour drive from Toronto.