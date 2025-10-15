This romantic getaway near Toronto has stunning 19th-century architecture and limestone buildings

If you’re looking for a little slice of Europe in the middle of Ontario, there’s a hidden gem nestled at the junction of the Grand and Nith Rivers, about a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto. Paris, Ontario, more or less takes after its more famous European namesake, as the picturesque town is all cobblestone heritage, market-hall snacking, and riverside patios, plus scenic walking trails, great food, and easy-to-book paddling experiences that turn a weekend away into a mini-holiday.

Paris is also a rare small town where you can park once, then spend the day on foot! If you prefer to go car-free, VIA Rail runs multiple trains from Union Station to Brantford daily (just over an hour’s trip). From Brantford Station, catch an Uber or taxi to Paris, about 20 minutes away.

As it’s close enough to Toronto, you can make it a one-day trip. If you can stay longer, settle in at a historic hotel, cute inn or homey B&B. The Arlington sits across from the Grand River and offers the most charming views of the downtown core. If you want something more luxurious, the Mulberry House on the Grand is an adults-only boutique resort located on acres of picturesque riverfront.

Begin your visit by exploring the downtown core, but expect to navigate through some construction and detours. Grand River Street North is undergoing upgrades, so use William St and Mechanic St.to navigate around closures. You’ll still be rewarded along the way with the most gorgeous riverside lookouts, heritage storefronts and bridge viewpoints (especially pretty at sunrise or after dusk).

Stop by the Paris Wincey Mills Co. for a bite to eat. The century-old market hall is filled with indie food vendors, coffee and small shops, so you’ll find tons of ready-to-eat options as well as groceries. If you’re craving epic artisanal grilled cheese sandwiches, visit The Grilled Cheese Effect, or pick up an espresso tasting pack from Detour. Sip something local at the family-run Paris Beer Co. brewery for farm-to-glass brewery pours made with homegrown hops and rye (there’s a full taproom menu if you’re settling in).

For a classic Paris moment, book the rooftop at Stillwaters Plate & Pour (about a five-minute walk from Wincey Mills). There’s an open-air bar, and the menu focuses on market-fresh quality ingredients, so you can enjoy delicious dishes with a panoramic view of the Grand River as the backdrop.

Don’t forget the trails! Two flat, fine-gravel routes connect right into town. The 18-km Cambridge to Paris Rail Trail follows the Grand River through lush Carolinian forest with river overlooks (start and end at Paris’s Willow St access). The 14-km SC Johnson Rail Trail runs from Paris to Brantford along a former railway, so you’ll have gorgeous views of prairie grasslands and Grand River vistas.

Then explore Barker’s Bush. This network of scenic, shaded trails and footbridges can be found along the Nith, and is accessible from Lion’s Park and other trailheads (it’s dog-friendly, too!).

During warmer months, enjoy a guided or self-guided Grand River trip by canoe, kayak or raft to Brant Park (or explore farther before taking a shuttle back to town). You’ll paddle through forest-lined water, gentle swifts and wildlife-rich stretches.

Head back to the downtown core to explore the cafés, bakeries and patios clustered within a few blocks. Pick up a coffee and a caramel brownie shortbread square at Paris Bakery for your trip home.