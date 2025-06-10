Norfolk County is a former tobacco belt turned Ontario’s garden getaway

It’s harvest time, farm stands and markets are overflowing with vegetable abundance. And there is no place better to embrace all that is fresh and delicious in Ontario than Norfolk County. Nestled along the north shore of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario, Norfolk County is transforming into one of Canada’s most exciting agritourism destinations. Spanning 1,600 square kilometers, this region is a picturesque blend of rolling hills, charming small towns, rare Carolinian forests, and sandy soils that blur the line between farmland and beach.

Once dominated by tobacco farming—Norfolk County was known for producing 90 per cent of Canada’s tobacco—this area has undergone a remarkable transformation. Faced with a decline, Norfolk County’s farmers pivoted. With the help of federal transition funds, they began cultivating new crops like apples, ginseng, and grapes. Today, Norfolk County is a thriving hub for vegetables, fruits, hops, and even cattle, all while offering an enticing escape for food and nature lovers alike.

Norfolk County’s Agritourism Delights

Norfolk County has embraced agritourism, offering visitors the chance to explore its lush landscapes, savor farm-fresh produce, and experience the joys of rural life. Whether you’re cycling between farms and restaurants, sampling local wines and craft beers, or even glamping by Lake Erie, Norfolk County has something to offer every traveller.

Bonnieheath Estate Lavender and Winery: Near Simcoe, Steve and Anita Buehner have transformed their generational farm into a stunning estate featuring 120,000 lavender plants, a vineyard, an apple orchard and much more. Visitors are welcome to taste their wines or simply stroll through the fragrant lavender fields.

YU Ranch: South of Tillsonburg, Bryan Gilvesy has repurposed his 300-acre tobacco farm into YU Ranch, a sanctuary for grass-fed Texas longhorn cattle. Visitors can tour the ranch, learn about sustainable farming, and purchase beef directly from the source.

Charlotteville Brewing Co.: Locals Melanie Doerksen and Tim Wilson returned to Norfolk after years in Europe to create Charlotteville Brewing Co., where they grow their hops and craft unique beers. Their farm-to-table restaurant is set to open soon, offering another reason to visit this vibrant region.

Inasphere Wines: Near Turkey Point, third-generation farmers Shantel and Ryan Bosgoed have transitioned from tomatoes to vines. Their vineyard produces riesling, cabernet franc, and pinot noir, with every bottle hand-corked on-site. It’s cute and small and charming.

Burning Kiln Winery: Just down the road is the lovely Burning Kiln Winery, which as a former tobacco farm, gets its name from the old tobacco sheds some of which are found on site. Love the gorgeous view of the Long Point Cut.

Front Road Cellars at Blueberry Hill Estates: Here, you can enjoy expertly crafted grape and fruit wines alongside small-batch ciders. This winery offers tasting experiences that showcase the region’s premium produce, making it a perfect stop for a scenic and flavourful getaway.

Embrace nature in Norfolk County

Although the region is best known for its agricultural bliss, the area is also something of a natural wonderland. The area’s adventurous pastimes start with Lake Erie and the drop-dead gorgeous Long Point Provincial Park, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, with its stunning beach. But it doesn’t end there.

There is also Big Creek, which some call Canada’s Amazon due to its incredible biodiversity, but it also makes a great tubing river. Backus Woods is one of the finest examples of a Carolinian forest in Canada, and it’s perfect for hiking to check out one of the oldest forests in the province.

Also up this fall is the Norfolk County Fair.

The best part of Norfolk is exploring the quiet country roads alongside gorgeous fields bursting with colour, finding that perfect farm stand or small market, stumbling across a new winery or a restaurant that offers delicious local food.

A perfect summertime road trip destination.