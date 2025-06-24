The best lavender fields and farms in Ontario to visit during peak bloom

Lavender season is finally upon us in Ontario, and specialty farms throughout the province offer bespoke experiences for day-trippers seeking a magical countryside escape. Known for its exquisite fragrance, unique flavor and medicinal properties, it has been a coveted garden staple for over a millennium. Today, we love the soft purple and blue blooms not only for their delicate fragrance but also for their charming aesthetic appeal.

To enjoy this delightful flower during its peak bloom period, which runs from late June through July, visit these nearby farms in Ontario and embark on a fun-filled weekend adventure that will surely lift your spirit.

A family-run farm for over 30 years, this delightful Creemore destination is open to visitors throughout June and July. Stop by to explore an array of handmade bath, body and home care products and tour more than 50 acres of lavender fields. Special events include elegant mid-summer evening picnics and an annual summer festival spanning July 28-29.

Visit Kelso Lavender, an organic farm in nearby Milton. Here, you’ll enjoy more than 25,000 lavender plants tended with care by a family who put their heart and soul into this fragrant flower. After exploring the fields, check out the farm shop for handmade goods and bundles of lovely flowers to take home.

Take a short drive to Mono, Ontario and visit Avalon Lavender Farm. Here, visitors enjoy strolling the purple fields, meeting friendly farm animals and exploring the property’s river walk. Offering pick your own packages, outdoor yoga, high tea in the fields and al fresco Italian picnics prepared by Piano Piano, countless memorable experiences await.

Spend the day exploring the knot garden and fields. Check out the on-site boutique for some lovely infused gifts, and learn about the different types of lavender the farm offers — including varieties coveted for their oils and others for their flavour. For a special occasion, consider staying the night at the farm’s charming B&B.

Head over to Ontario’s largest lavender farm located in nearby East Gwillimbury. Savour floral-infused ice cream and meander more than 155 acres of fragrant fields either independently or with a farm guide. Pick a bundle for home and release your inner child in the fun-filled corn maze. Stop by the Mirror of Sky for a few surreal photo opportunities and get crafting with a selection of specialty workshops, including perfume and candle-making.

Located just an hour’s drive outside Toronto, Tranquility Trails Farm is home to not just lavender but elderberry bushes for the ultimate scent experience. This farm offers yoga sessions, Pilates classes and natural wellness workshops right within the fields. Visit here and stay awhile by grabbing a snack at the on-site cafe, offering farm-fresh refreshments that range from handcrafted lavender lemonade and elderberry-infused drinks to artisan ice cream and fresh-baked shortbreads. With 6,000 lavender plants in 12 varieties, you can pick your own bouquet and leave with plenty of fragrant flowers on hand.

Enjoy a summer getaway to the picturesque Bruce Peninsula. At Bluewater Lavender Farm, discover a dreamy spot filled with five varieties of blooming lavender. Visit the farm shop for an array of small-batch lavender products, or tour the fields — they’re open every weekend until Labour Day. For a special experience, sign up for yoga on the farm or stop by the town of Wiarton between July 26 and 27 for the second annual lavender festival.

Find serenity in the Neo-Medieval Lavender Meditation Labyrinth, tour the purple farm fields for a magical experience, and stop by the boutique shop for unique take-home products at Laveanne. Looking to grow your own of these purple flowers? Visit the on-site plant nursery to choose from a selection of top-quality English and Lavandin plants.

Book your online tickets and head over to Christel Lake Lavender. Located between Uxbridge and Port Perry, this lovely, family-friendly farm grows over 19 varieties of lavender and rests on the shores of a spring-fed lake. Encouraging visitors to unwind for the day, pack a picnic, explore the fields and discover a network of peaceful lakeside walking trails.