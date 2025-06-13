This scenic farm near Toronto is home to thousands of lavender and elderberry bushes

North Pickering is known for its rural charm and stunning agricultural lands, but one picturesque haven nestled in the heart of the district provides a perfect sanctuary for those who want to reconnect with nature. Tranquility Trails Farm boasts over 6,000 lavender plants and more than 3,000 elderberry bushes, offering a peaceful retreat where people can find their inner calm.

According to the farm, lavender is known for its calming and relaxing properties (making it perfect for stress relief and promoting better sleep), and elderberry is rich in antioxidants and vitamins, which can boost the immune system, reduce inflammation, and help alleviate cold and flu symptoms.

The best part is, this family-run farm is just under an hour’s drive from Toronto, and it’s about to open for the season!

After wandering through the lavender fields, head to the on-site café to sample a wide range of farm-fresh refreshments, everything from handcrafted lavender lemonade and elderberry-infused drinks to artisan ice cream, fresh-baked shortbreads, macarons, and healthy grab-and-go snacks. The café has a cute, wrap-around balcony that you can sit on while admiring the gorgeous panoramic views of the surrounding fields.

Or gather up the family, pack a picnic basket, and enjoy a nice lunch on the farm’s scenic grounds.

For hikers, the farm has a 3.5-kilometre walking path along the scenic Oakridge Moraine, with gentle inclines and sweeping vistas (making for perfect Instagram photos!) Or consider booking a professional photo session, and have your photos taken as the soft, golden light casts a warm glow over the fields of lavender and elderberry at sunset!

Health and sustainability are at the core of the farm’s practices. The lavender and elderberry plants are grown without pesticides or chemicals, and the farm’s retail shop features organic, handmade products, including essential oils, soaps, candles, elderberry syrups and more!

It also offers wellness activities to help visitors relax and connect with nature, including yoga sessions in the lavender fields, Pilates classes in a peaceful outdoor setting, and natural wellness workshops.

Tranquility Trails Farm (5240 Lakeridge Rd, Pickering, ON) is open seven days a week, from 10 am to 7 pm. General admission tickets are available now online, and walk-ins are welcome. Classes, workshops and special events can be booked in advance (and your farm admission is included). Click here for more info or follow tranquilitytrailsfarm on Insta.

