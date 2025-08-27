5 Ontario towns to visit to tour where your favourite movies and TV shows were filmed

Ontario features in plenty of blockbuster films and highly-rated TV shows — it’s just usually playing a part, just like the actors. From our smallest towns to our most bustling cities, this province is called Hollywood North for a reason. From horror movie IT to The Handmaid’s Tale and The Boys, many of your favourite productions filmed here — so take a road trip to these Ontario towns to relive the movie magic! Here are five tours that will guide you through the real-life filming locations of popular shows and movies.

Fans of the 18-season Canadian drama series Murdoch Mysteries can join fellow Murdochians on a seven-day tour across Ontario to top filming locations — including Port Hope, Kingston, Coburg and even the actual filming set! Some special guests from the cast may join you too. The next tour runs from Oct. 27–Nov. 2, and they sell out fast!

Lovers of Stephen King will enjoy this walking tour of Port Hope, known as “the real life Derry, Maine” — the fictional small town where IT, the child-snatching clown Pennywise, lurks. Tour all the film locations from IT and IT: Chapter Two, including spots that will feature in Welcome to Derry, out in fall 2025.

Fancy a dystopian walk through the Republic of Gilead? Emmy Award–winning series The Handmaid’s Tale, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, was filmed all over charming Cambridge, Ont. Retrace Elisabeth Moss and Alexis Bledel’s footsteps through iconic locations from the series, including “The Wall.”

A popular guided tour in Toronto will take you the real-life locations of so many of your favourite shows all over the city. This 2.5-hour walking tour led by a local actor will show you where Hollywood’s biggest scenes were filmed, and you’ll learn how Toronto gets transformed into cities from around the world. Highlights include locations from Suicide Squad, Suits, The Boys, The Handmaid’s Tale, Degrassi, Rookie Blue, American Psycho, Star Trek and more.