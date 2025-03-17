Toronto’s Toby Fournier Ready to Shine in First NCAA March Madness with Duke

The Duke Blue Devils is one team in March Madness that everyone is going to be watching. But, in Toronto, many people are going to watching for a player not named Cooper Flagg. In fact, the player on many local must-watch lists isn’t even on the men’s team. It’s Toby Fournier, the newly minted ACC Rookie of the Year who is leading Duke into March Madness as a 2 seed.

Fournier has been must-watch TV since she was 14 years old and caused something of a social media stir when she posted a video of herself dunking, a rarity in the women’s game. Fournier went on the acclaim playing at Toronto’s Crestwood Prep and then inked a deal to attend the iconic Duke University to play with the Blue Devils.

The Duke Blue Devils, who earned a No. 2 seed in the tournament, will look to their standout freshman to help propel them to a deep run.

Fournier, a 6-foot-2 forward, has been a force for Duke all season. She capped off the regular season with a career-best 28-point performance in a crucial win over Florida State, solidifying Duke’s standing in the conference tournament and reinforcing her status as one of the brightest young stars in the game.

A Star in the Making

The Toronto native has been on an upward trajectory since her days at Crestwood Preparatory College, where she dazzled scouts with her elite athleticism and dunking ability. Her skills translated seamlessly to the collegiate level, where she has averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a back-up while shooting an impressive 54% from the field.

Duke head coach Kara Lawson has been effusive in her praise for the freshman phenom. “It goes without saying this is the freshman of the year in the league,” Lawson said after Fournier’s dominant showing against Florida State. “If you can’t see that, you’ve got to go to the eye doctor.”

Big-Game Performer

As Duke gears up for the tournament, Fournier’s recent performances suggest she is peaking at the perfect time. Over her last three games, she has averaged 23 points and 7.3 rebounds, playing a critical role in Duke’s winning streak. Her ability to deliver in clutch moments was on full display in the fourth quarter against Florida State, where she scored 10 of her 28 points to help Duke pull away late.

Fournier’s confidence and work ethic have played a huge role in her rapid rise.

“I think there’s a lot that goes into the performance I had tonight,” Fournier told the Associated Press. “A lot of hard games, hard practices leading up to this point. For me, it was just all the practices, all the early mornings I put in to performing how I did.”

March Madness and Beyond

With the Blue Devils holding a No. 2 seed, the team is well-positioned to make a deep tournament run. But it won’t be easy. Duke is in the same group as the women’s basketball juggernaut South Carolina.



Beyond this season, Fournier’s future looks incredibly bright. She has already represented Canada on the international stage, helping the national team secure a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA Under-19 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

For now, though, all eyes are on March Madness. With Fournier’s star rising and Duke hungry for a championship, the stage is set for an unforgettable tournament debut for the Toronto standout.