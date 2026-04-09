Blue Jays fans launched a petition to change Daulton Varsho’s walk-up song and ‘save the season’

Blue Jays fans are many things: passionate and devoted, perhaps a tight-knit community, but rarely subtle. And now, early-season frustration has found a new outlet in the form of a change.org petition targeting Daulton Varsho’s walk-up music. The petition, titled ‘Change Varsho’s Walk-Up Song to Save the Season,’ was only launched Tuesday, but by Thursday, it had received more than 500+ verified signatures, with Toronto Blue Jays management and Varsho himself listed as the petition’s recommended decision-makers.

The pitch is simple, if a bit theatrical: petitioners want Varsho to ditch “Ordinary,” the Alex Warren song he walks up to, arguing that it doesn’t match the energy of the Jays’ 50th season celebrations or the kind of swagger fans want attached to the team.

“The Blue Jays season is off to a rough start. One song might be behind all the problems—Daulton Varsho’s walk-up song, Ordinary. It simply does not have the right vibe for #BlueJays50 and our return to the World Series,” the petition, started by Skye Domie, states. “Sign this petition to get Daulton Varsho to change his walk-up song.”

The panic might be a bit tongue-in-cheek, but also somewhat fitting? As of Thursday, Toronto sat at 5-7 in the AL East, though the club had just snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday night. If nothing else, this bit of sports superstition has fans talking.

“Walk up song so bad it brought the plague to the club house,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Others said they were hoping for a song with more energy: “After reading the lyrics to Varshos’ walk-up song, I can see why people want it changed. I’m with them! The lyrics are depressing, drab and gives the feeling of losers. We can’t have that Daulton! 😉 Please change it Thanks Jays fan since 1977 GO JAYS!!”

A Jays fan from Aurora said that the song “needs to be dealt with,” while a fan from Hamilton noted, “I can’t do this anymore man. Something’s gotta give.”

Others offered replacement tracks ranging from AC/DC to Slayer to Drake. Even Redditors got in on the debate.

“Id love to know the reason for the song case It’s such a weird one for a walk up song,” one Reddit user noted, while others supported Varsho’s choice, “Look I hate that song and would love if he changed it but hey its just part of his own personal weird.”