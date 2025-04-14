Toronto’s favourite doughnut shop is closing — and a rebrand is already in the works

After 14 years of serving up creative, mouthwatering doughnuts to Torontonians, Glory Hole Doughnuts has made the difficult decision to close its doors.

But don’t panic—it’s not gone for good. The city’s favourite doughnut shop is rebranding and will return with a whole new concept in the near future. And with three months left to savour your favourite doughy treat, there’s still plenty of time to say goodbye to Glory Hole before the big change.

Earlier today, owner Ashley Jacot De Boinod, posted a video on Instagram, sharing the news with customers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glory Hole Doughnuts – What Creams Are Made Of (@ghdoughnuts)

“I’m not going to tiptoe around it, I’m just going to get to the point,” Jacot De Boinod said. “After years of reflection, I’ve decided that in three months’ time, I will be closing Glory Hole Doughnuts permanently. It’s been a wild and amazing 14 years of my life.”

She went on to say that she’s been working on a new brand for a number of years now, and it’s who she’s evolved into. She added that they were hoping to launch it in September of this year.

“We will stay at Gerrard and rebrand into something new! Stay tuned!!!” she captioned the post, adding that she’s excited to share more in the months to come. Jacot De Boinod also expressed her gratitude for the support over the years and encouraged customers to come visit before the closure.

Since opening in 2012, Glory Hole Doughnuts has become a Toronto favourite, built on three core values: a welcoming environment for everyone, and handmade doughnuts that satisfy. More than just a doughnut shop, Glory Hole was founded with a deep commitment to the community, aiming to provide all Torontonians with a truly exceptional doughnut experience without the flashy gimmicks.

For updates and sneak peeks of the new concept, be sure to follow Glory Hole’s Instagram for teasers along the way.