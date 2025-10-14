The best plus-size vintage clothings stores in Toronto

Through the ages, plus-size fashion lovers have been the forgotten demographic when it comes to women’s clothing. It doesn’t fit right, it looks like a sack, it’s shapeless… enough with looking through racks upon racks of the same disappointment. A third of Canadians considered obese, but many fashion brands and most vintage retailers are still missing the mark, so what is a fat fashionista to do? Shopping second-hand is a great solution for stylish finds in extended sizes, if you know where to look. Plus-size shoppers deserve to luxuriate in the best that fashion has to offer from decades past. Here’s a run-down on where to shop for vintage gold for your fall wardrobe in Toronto.

Exile Vintage and Kensington Market

Although there are many vintage shops within walking distance of each other selling nifty wares within Kensington Market, the clothing sizes are often inaccessible. Most shops I connected to unfortunately let me know that, in terms of sizes, they get “whatever comes in.”

If you’re looking for vintage jewelry and accessories, check out any of the cool vintage shops in Kensington Market, but if you’re looking to freshen up your fall wardrobe with some classic vintage staples, visit Exile in Kensington Market where sizes 2-5X are mixed throughout the store. There isn’t a plus-size section but they carry the range within the shop.

Sarah Lessard, of Black Market Vintage Upstairs, is a plus size woman herself. She’s proud to tell me they carry a section that starts at XL; she’s seen sizes as large as 5X. Traverse the staircase hidden in plain sight on Queen West and prepare for a vintage explosion. Set aside some time to dig through the racks and find some gems!

Another amazing option for pre-loved plus-size fashion is Fat Babes. Offering new and second-hand clothing, this store, located at The Chinatown Centre, is entirely curated to the big babes. Hanna Bradley-Smyth, the founder, owner and face of Fat Babes, says the store stocks XL-6X.

“Being a plus size person myself, I know how hard it is to find clothing period, but especially affordable clothing. I wanted to create a place where plus-size people of all ages, genders, and incomes can shop and find treasures that make them feel amazing!” she says. “I am also passionate about sustainability and the environment and wanted to create a way for us to recycle clothing to keep it out of landfills.”

They currently stock vintage plus size items from Greater Gold Vintage in their store, which makes up approximately 30 per cent of the items in stock. The majority of pieces are used but not vintage, and a small percent are brand new, created by local designers like the brand Fat Lord.

A plus-size vintage and second-hand clothing shop located in Hamilton, the team at Polyester Plus has brought their thrifted finds to a new, permanent Toronto location: The Vintage Hall. This Queen East vendor market will stock 90 of the brand’s favourite plus-size vintage pieces from 4XL–L. Polyester Plus also often pops up in Toronto — including their popular Plus Size Market, returning on Oct. 26 to Cecil Community Centre. Offering sizes XL to 5X+, over 25 vendors will be bringing vintage and second-hand clothing for all genders. There will also be jewelry designed with inclusive sizing in mind, art, prints, stickers, zines and more.