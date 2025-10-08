Toronto produces more NHL players than any other city on the planet

Toronto ranks as the single greatest source of pro hockey players, according to a 2025 study by NumberBarn. Well, the “greatest source” in terms of North American players. The study only analyzed American- and Canadian-born NHLers, but that still gives Toronto plenty of bragging rights (and, of course, no one needed a study to confirm Canada’s edge over the U.S.)!

The study analyzed the birthplaces and stats of all American- and Canadian-born NHL players, past and present, to determine the top area codes producing professional hockey talent. The 416 came out on top.

Researchers scored area codes across both volume (how many players they’ve produced) and quality (think goals, assists, points, awards and Hall of Famers).

By raw output alone, Toronto dominates. For the “all-time” count of U.S. and Canadian players, the 416 contributed 502 NHLers, far ahead of the runner-up 519 (Southwestern Ontario) with 359. Rounding out the Top 5 are 306 (Saskatchewan), 514 (Montreal) and 905 (Southern Ontario). Northern and central Alberta (780) and Calgary (403) placed sixth and seventh, with 300 and 243 players, showing Canada’s deep hold on the game.

“Canada absolutely dominated each and every single category. In fact, it was almost a clean sweep in every category,” study researchers noted.

“And right at the top, the greatest source of professional hockey players is none other than the 416, greater Toronto area! And not by a little but a lot,” they added, pointing out that Toronto produced nearly 150 more players than runner-up Southwestern Ontario.

“There’s almost too many names to choose from to highlight from that group of 502 players from Toronto, but you can’t go wrong with Red Wings legend (and current president of the Toronto Maple Leafs) Brendan Shanahan, as well as Hall of Fame legends Paul Coffey and Dale Hawerchuk.”

The 416 also ranks No. 1 in career goals (24,470), career assists (39,098) and total points (63,568), outpacing every other area code, including the 519, which comes second in each of these categories.

“[T]he greater Toronto area … pumped in nearly 25,000 goals all on its own,” researchers noted, adding that it’s almost 4,000 more than Southwestern Ontario. “[I]t’s the Jason Spezza and Mike Cammalleri-types — good to really great players from Toronto — who have been consistent throughout the last three-quarter[s of a] century of professional hockey.”

In terms of active players, Toronto technically holds both first and second place: the 905 has 52 active players, followed by the 416 with 36, and the 519 in third with 26.

“Of note, you could make a heck of a team with players like Steven Stamkos, John Tavares, and arguably the greatest player alive right now, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid,” researchers joked.

Alas, The Six doesn’t top every category. Goaltending is the one all-time area where Toronto falls short! The 514 (Montreal) holds the edge in career goalie wins, with the 416 as runner-up at 3,576 victories.

You can check out the full study here.