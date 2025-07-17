Here’s where Toronto is actually partying this summer

Summer in Toronto hits differently. The city spills outside — onto rooftops, into backyards, across parks and patios — with parties that feel less like clubs and more like block parties. One night you’re dancing in a garden behind a convenience store, the next you’re in a corset at a mansion party. There are no velvet ropes, no strict dress codes (unless you count costumes), and definitely no one asking for a booth. These are the parties where the music’s better, the crowds are louder, and the energy is unmistakably Toronto.

July 20, and every Sunday | 248 Ossington Ave. | 3-11 p.m.

Tucked behind a storefront on Ossington, Garden Garden has become the go-to for a laid-back, music-first crowd. With Sunday sets with rotating guests — this weekend expect DJs like Manolo, Bobby Play and Dirty Dale, plus food by Jorge Fiestas (Buca) and freezies from Rosalu (yes, espresso martini flavour included), it’s the city’s best backyard summer party —no RSVP required. It’s free before 6 p.m. and just $5 after. Bring a friend, or make five new ones.

Aug. 16 | Fort York

If your ideal day includes crisp wine, DJ sets and an Instagram-worthy outfit in shades of pink, Rosé Disco is the place for you. Returnin Fort York on Aug. 16, the open-air festival brings together over 30 international and local rosés, bites from top Toronto vendors (Taco Minino, Fat Rabbit, Prince St. Pizza), and a disco soundtrack featuring Felix Cartal, Phantoms and Never Dull. Expect garden games, immersive photo ops, and one of the most stylish crowds of the season. Tickets are already moving fast.

July 20–22 | Longboat Hall

In a city obsessed with the next loud thing, The Listening Room offers a rare pause, a space where sound is sacred and the music lingers. Curated by Davie Studios, this series brings R&B, jazz, neo-soul and acid grooves to life in intimate venues like Longboat Hall and The Great Hall, where every note is meant to be heard, not shouted over. Inspired by the spirit of the Soulquarians, each session features vinyl spinning, artists painting in real time and voices swaying in harmony with the crowd. Their upcoming Jodeci tribute (July 20–22) promises three nights of slow burns, deep cuts, and the kind of warmth that sticks with you long after the last song fades.

July 19, Aug. 26 | Stackt Market

Have a backyard party even if you don’t own one with Stackt Market’s BACKYARD series, running throughout the summer on select Saturdays. Celebrating creativity and community through live music, food, art and local makers, each Saturday gets its own unique theme. On July 19, it’s The Cookout, focusing on the flavours and rhythms of Black and Afro-Caribbean culture through barbecue, reggae and live music. On Aug. 26, celebrate all things local with MadeinTO, supporting Toronto’s top makers, artists and innovators

July 24 (Hamilton Night) + Aug. 21 (Six The Musical Night) | Track & Field Bar

Musical theatre fans, your time has come. BELT Toronto is a karaoke series built for the Broadway-obsessed. Started by three sisters who wanted to create a safe, joyful space to sing your heart out, BELT has quickly become a sold-out staple. Think sing-alongs to Rent, Hamilton and Six — with low pressure, high vibes and new friendships almost guaranteed.

July 19 | 1251 Dundas St. W.

Soleil’s queer patio party series has been attracting crowds since last year, and this summer has been even better. These unapologetically queer dance parties, discos and more trade pretension for sweat, bass and real connection. Expect a crowd that’s hot, intentional and ready to dance — with local DJs spinning, cocktails and just the right amount of chaos. The next one lands July 19, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the season’s sexiest nights out, with performances by Digital Polyglot, Philippe and DJ Hermano.

July 19 | Rendezviews

What started as a wild idea between five friends has grown into one of Toronto’s most buzzed-about parties. The Coffee Party flips traditional nightlife on its head: no alcohol, no regrets, just caffeine, beats and good vibes. Held at Rendezviews, the event blends brunch culture with house music. If you’ve ever wished the night out ended at noon, this is your kind of morning.

July 24 | The Food Alley

In a culture addicted to scrolling, Before the Internet invites you to unplug and actually be there. Phones go into locked pouches, conversation flows without distraction, and a curated blend of throwback sounds and live DJ sets set the tone. Their next event, Full Circle, takes over The Food Alley on Queen West for a boiler room-style outdoor jam: DJs, dancing, cheap drinks, and food trucks — all served with a side of eye contact and real connection.

Aug. 2 | Soleil, 1251 Dundas St. W.| 3-10 p.m.

If Toronto’s underground had a heartbeat, it would sound like High Tide. What started as a house-and-disco party has evolved into a full-blown cultural force — equal parts dance floor, art space and chosen family. Curated by a tight-knit collective of DJs and creatives, High Tide parties are known for their genre-spanning sets, vinyl purists, live installations and the kind of crowd that actually listens. Their upcoming Home & Away event on Aug. 2 takes things global: a seven-hour day party bridging Toronto and London’s underground scenes, complete with live art by Adam Chibba and food by Ferdi’s.