Retro-inspired phone-free events are coming to Toronto

Toronto’s summer scene will be filled with concerts, community events and rooftop parties, but at least one event series is making headlines not for what it’s offering, but for what it’s taking away: your phone. Ok, so technically your phone won’t be taken, you’ll just place it into a secure, zippable pouch before the event begins, allowing you to truly live in the moment, rather than, say, live for taking the most perfect Insta selfie.

The summer pop-up events are part of a social wellness movement dubbed Before the Internet, which challenges Torontonians to ditch their screens and rediscover the art of what it was like to party before texting and swiping. It’s all in an attempt to combat the loneliness epidemic by fostering genuine human connection.

The events are part party, part nostalgia trip, so expect a ton of dancing, mingling, and even picture-taking with disposable cameras!

“The phone pouches act as an encouragement to live in the moment, dance like nobodies recording (cuz they’re not) and to shoot that shot with that person standing at the bar!” the team said in a recent Instagram post.

As phones won’t actually be banned, if you want to text your BFF that you met your soulmate at the bar, it’s fine.

“If you need to pull it out for a second to text your friend, go ahead!”

The point of the movement isn’t to forgo tech altogether. Organizers envision a world where technology complements connection rather than replacing it; and, perhaps, they’re on to something. A recent Cigna study shows that 73% of heavy social media users report feeling lonely, compared to 52% of light users.

“We envision a healed world where strangers say hi to each other in the street again. To kickstart this in real-life, if you see someone wearing BTI [at an event], please go and say hi, and pay them a complement,” the group’s website notes. “Our goal is to remind communities—especially young people—that real-life interactions build trust, empathy, and lasting relationships. By encouraging and creating spaces for face-to-face interaction, we aim to foster a healthier, more connected society.”

So, if you’re looking to trade DMs for IRL connections, follow @livebeforetheinternet for Toronto pop-up parties taking place throughout the summer!