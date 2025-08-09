These are the best off-leash dog parks in Toronto

Toronto is often ranked as one of the most pet-friendly cities in Canada and the world! This is particularly due to the city’s off-leash dog areas, which allow pups to run around, meet new friends and enjoy mental stimulation outdoors. Toronto currently has 84 off-leash areas (not all allow commercial dog walkers, but a lot do). Here’s a list of some of the most notable off-leash areas across the city:

Colonel Danforth Park

The fully fenced, off-leash dog area (with a double-gated entrance) offers a safe way for pups to run around and play with other dogs. There are also many benches, so dog walkers can sit and rest! Recent improvements to the park include an expanded grass area, wood chips, large rocks, and more seating.

Address: 73 Colonel Danforth Trail (near Colonel Danforth Trail and Bonacres Avenue)

High Park

High Park is Toronto’s largest public park, and its leash-free dog park area is situated between Grenadier Restaurant and the High Park Zoo. The park isn’t fully fenced, so dog owners have to make sure their pups won’t run off as soon as the leash is off! There’s running water inside the park in case your dog gets thirsty after a play session with other dogs, as well as a few large benches and tables where dogs and owners can socialize near the park’s entrance. Membership is not required for this dog park, and commercial dog walkers are allowed.

Address: 1873 Bloor St. W.

Withrow Park

Withrow Park’s off-leash dog area was the first city-sanctioned off-leash area in a downtown multi-use park in Toronto! Your pup will love the large fenced-in area (located between the outdoor ice rink and the ball diamond) surfaced with engineered wood fibre.

Address: 725 Logan Ave., near Logan Avenue and Bain Avenue.

Cherry Beach/Clarke Beach Park

Both you and your dog can enjoy the sun, sand and water in this off-leash park area on the north shore! There’s fencing (although not fully enclosed) on three sides of the west side of the beach, so owners have to keep an eye on their pups.

Address: 1 Cherry St.

Sunnybrook Park

The off-leash dog area is fenced in, and commercial dog walkers can access it. For people with small pups, it has a separate area for dogs weighing less than 20 lbs.

Address: 1132 Leslie St.

Sherwood Park

This midtown park offers a fenced-off off-leash area for dogs, allowing them to safely run through a picturesque forest setting. Dog walkers will also enjoy the boardwalk and natural trail, as well as the Burke Brook stream, which runs through the park. As there is a lot to explore in the forest, it’s a favourite for commercial dog walkers.

Address: 190 Sherwood Ave. (Sherwood Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road)

Frank Faubert Wood Lot (Hand of God Park)

The off-leash area is fenced and located close to the Scarborough Civic Centre. Owners with small pups can access the separate area for dogs weighing less than 20 lbs!

Address: 185 Borough Dr., Scarborough

Cedarvale Park

This park features sprawling fenced-in seasonal off-leash and year-long off-leash areas for your pups, near the cricket diamond and baseball field. The surface material is made of engineered wood fibre, so your dog will be more than comfortable!

Address: 443 Arlington Ave.

G. Ross Lord Park

Although there is no small dog area in this park, the off-leash area is fully fenced-in with double gates, so your pups will be safe while frolicking in the grass! Many of the reviews suggest that the dog owners are friendly and dogs well-mannered.

Address: 4801 Dufferin St.

Thomson Memorial Park

This off-leash space is vast, with three large separately fenced-in fields (one for large dogs, one for small dogs and one for shy/fearful dogs) for your dogs to frolic in, or for you to play a game of catch with your pup.

Address: 1005 Brimley Rd.

Click here for a full list of off-leash dog areas in the city near you. Remember when taking your pup to an off-leash area, it doesn’t mean unattended — keep an eye on your pet and place your dog’s waste into the appropriate waste bin.