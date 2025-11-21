Toronto’s free outdoor skating rinks are opening for the season next weekend

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — skating season, that is! The city of Toronto has officially announced the opening date for the city’s outdoor skating rinks, and we’re getting excited.

The majority of city-run rinks open next weekend on Nov. 29 and will remain open until late March next year, weather permitting. The remaining rinks aren’t far behind — they’ll open by Dec. 6. Check the city of Toronto website to see if your neighbourhood skating rink has a later opening date.

Each rink has different operating hours, and we’ve been having some unpredictable weather this year in Toronto, so it’s recommended you always check the status of the rink you’re visiting before heading out. Warm temperatures or significant rainfall could make it difficult to maintain ice and may result in the temporary closure of certain rinks.

Here’s a full list of all the outdoor city rinks opening on Nov. 29 in Toronto:

Albert Campbell Square

Christie Pits Park

Buttonwood Park

College Park

Colonel Samuel Smith Park

Dieppe Park

Dufferin Grove Park

Ethennonnhawahstihnen’ Park

Glen Long Community Centre

Greenwood Park

Alexandra Park

High Park

Hodgson Public School

Humber Valley Park

Irving W. Chapley Community Centre

Jimmie Simpson Park

Kew Gardens

Ledbury Park

McCowan District Park

Mel Lastman Square

Nathan Phillips Square

North Toronto Memorial/Eglinton Park

Otter Creek Centre

Queensway Park

Regent Park

Rennie Park

Riverdale Park East

Rosedale Park

Sherbourne Common

Sir Adam Beck Park

Summerlea Park

Sunnydale Acres Park

Toronto Metropolitan University Square

Trinity Bellwoods Park

Van Horne Park

Wallace Emerson Park

Westgrove Park

Westway Park

Withrow Park and Clubhouse

A select few rinks are showing leisure skate opening hours earlier than Nov. 29, as early as Nov. 22, including: Joseph Bannon Park (beginning Nov. 24)

Rivercrest Junior Public School (beginning Nov. 24)

Valleyfield Park (beginning Nov. 22)

West Deane Park (beginning Nov. 22)

Dennis Flynn Park (beginning Nov. 22) Ready to embrace the cold and pull out those skates from hibernation? Here are a few of our favourite rinks in the city to check out when they open next weekend.

Skaters at this east end rink have not one, but two spots to glide across the ice. Choose from the city’s first covered outdoor artificial ice rink where the roof keeps rain and snow of the skating surface. The rink offers pleasure skating as well as shinny programs for both kids and adults. Beside the rink, ice skaters can also enjoy a 215-metre pleasure skating trail.

Opened in 2019 in College Park and named after the Canadian figure skater Barbara Ann Scott who won gold at the 1948 Olympics (among many other accolades), the Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail features a five-metre-wide trail that loops through the downtown park (it’s also used as a walking trail in the warmer months). It’s also purportedly the first outdoor skating path in North America to use an eco-conscious technology in its refrigeration system that does not produce any net greenhouse gas emissions.

Ice skating with a waterfront view? Say no more! The Paul Quarrington outdoor ice rink at Sherbourne Common is artificially controlled, meaning you don’t need to worry about unseasonably warm weather ruining your skating date. Enjoy views of both the city skyline and the water all season long.

If your idea of skating involves being close to nature rather than in the middle of the city, you might want to check out this rink, running along a stretch of wooded shoreline in the Kipling and Lakeshore area. The expansive, 250-metre rink in Etobicoke designed in a figure-eight shape was actually Toronto’s first-ever skating trail and continues to offer a quieter place to enjoy a skate.

This seven-acre park has both an ice rink and skating trail and is a popular destination for both pros and beginners. The double-pad rink allows for non-stop public skate and features ample parking.

Found just outside North York Civic Centre just steps from North York Centre subway station, the skating rink at Mel Lastman Square is a favourite among families. The rink here doesn’t tend to get quite as busy as those found closer to downtown, and it offers a scenic place to skate. The 20,000 square foot park also offers an abundance of outdoor space for wintery walks and close proximity to amenities like coffee shops.

The skating trail at Evergreen Brick Works is probably one of the prettiest places to skate outdoors in the city. The rink here weaves through snow-covered gardens (complete with twinkly lights come dusk) and under exposed beams from the roof of the old brick factory. There are usually lots of special events in the leadup to the holidays here and skate rentals and skate sharpening are available. The rink will be open in December for free public skating and lessons until March, weather permitting.