Our List of the Top 10 Toronto Fringe Festival Shows to Check Out Starting Today

The 37th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival will take place from July 2–13, 2025, featuring more than 100 shows sprawled lovingly across 22 venues. This unique and captivating celebration of performance arts will showcase everything from Canadian musicals and dramatic theatre to dance, comedy, and puppetry. Want to check out the next Kim’s Convenience, or Drowsy Chaperone — both of which originating as Fringe Festival works — now is the time for your own “I was there when” moment. Here are 10 shows we are excited about, but there is plenty from which to choose to take a chance! See you there.

Cheap Wine, winners of the AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD at the 2025 Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival. Cheap Wine is family. For real. As in, two of them have the same parents and two have a marriage certificate. Part sketch comedy, part unhinged autobiography, part inability to leave behind the hopes and fears of childhood.

Inspired by the essence of Louise Bennett-Coverley, “LULU” takes us into a world of Afro-Caribbean folklore, legacy and ancestry. Told through a myriad of dialogue, songs, movement and dub, it’s a story that’s evocative and familiar, for folks of all ages to enjoy. Suitable for ages 8+.

Maryem Tollar and Roula Said: Angelic katkootas or devilish criminals? Featuring Dora-winning actor HRH Anand Rajaram. Satire and song for an apocalyptic age.

A whimsical, puppet-filled musical comedy whilst reconciling, one year later, with the grief of losing their friend and pet lizard, Liz. Who’s responsible? Shakespeare. That blasted balding bisexual. (mature subject matter)

This folk musical-comedy follows Willy, a captive killer whale yearning for freedom. Through song, dance, and Shakespearean soliloquy, they chart their destiny while wild whales rally to confront their greatest threat: the humans.

“Gaumukhi” is an existential solo drama tracing a cow’s journey as she grapples with profound questions of existence in a society that has outlawed her purpose. Set after India’s beef ban, she navigates her unwanted life on lease and the complex web of her religious, cultural, and social identity. Featuring live Indian classical music.

A burlesque & drag show unlike any other! World-class comedians and clowns master the art of the tease, bringing their most ridiculous selves to the stage for laughs & sexy intrigue. With rotating local talent from Toronto’s premiere clowns

Join Pasquale Provolone on his journey to protect his beloved zucchini garden from the local wildlife’s antics. This vaudeville show features an entire puppet cast, designed, handcrafted, and performed by Alexander Mantia . Ages 13+

Colum, a city pigeon, is on a mission to win back humans’ love for all pigeon-kind. Using clown, dance, and completely true pigeon facts, Colum will do what no pigeon has done before: bring sexy back!

Keith Brown, award-winning family-friendly magican & storyteller. Chosen Toronto’s BEST magician… & he’s not even from Toronto!