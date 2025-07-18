Toronto’s coolest street will be transformed into a massive party next weekend

We’d argue that plenty of streets in Toronto are pretty cool, but there’s only one that’s received international recognition: Ossington Avenue. And next weekend, it’s going to play host to a massive street party that will last late into the night. OssFest is back for the seventh year, and it will be the perfect summer activity.

Running for one day only on Saturday, July 26, a party filled with music, good food, shopping and interactive fun will take over the Ossington strip from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West. Expect local businesses and artisans to be showcasing their businesses as part of the open air street market, as well as 25 extended patios for some of your favourite Ossington spots.

New this year will be a health and wellness feature to kick off the event in the morning. Other OssFest highlights include live music and DJ sets across two stages, public art installations, wrestling matches and the promise of some creative surprises along the strip.

The musical lineup, running from 2 p.m. until sundown, includes The Reposadists, Lucille & Friends and Dopamine Dream.

Residents in the area should note that Ossington Avenue will be closed for OssFest from 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 26 until 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 27.