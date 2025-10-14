How They Met: David Rocco’s love story from high school sweethearts to 31 years married

Chef, author and TV host David Rocco is usually all about the dolce vita — his self-produced TV series David Rocco’s Dolce Vita took Canadian and international viewers through kitchens across Italy. But now, he’s flipping the script with his new show (currently airing on the Food Network), David Rocco’s Eating Dirty, bringing viewers back to Italy with him, this time to explore the country’s top hidden gems for incredible food. Through it all, there’s one person who has always been by his side: his wife, longtime producer and occasional star of his shows, Nina Rocco. The pair gave us the scoop on their first date all the way back in high school and the secret to three decades of marriage.

How they met

High school. Father Bressani. He was new. He was in grade 10. I was in grade 11. I told myself I wasn’t interested.

The first date

Movie theatre. Woodbine Mall. Out of Africa. We picked it because it was a really long movie. We made out.

Favourite dating moments

Proms (his, mine), first kiss, all of high school, being my best friend. He was and is.

When they realized the other was “the one”?

We were still in high school; last year for me. He told me we were going to get married. I was a bit confused. How could he know for sure? He wouldn’t speak to me for two days when I told him that.

The wedding

We were married on July 16, 1994, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto.

The kids and pets

Twin girls; 17 years old, Giorgia & Emma. Dante, our son, is 14 in October. Luna, our black Coton de Tulear dog, will be six in November.

Shared hobbies and interests

Acting. We used to belong to a very dedicated acting ensemble for several years before creating our cooking/travel television series. We ran a restaurant together, La Madonnina, before we got married and while we were attending York University, both majoring in economics. Our Venn diagram overlaps quite a bit. We like a lot of the same things — whether it’s the various tastes of different foods (oh, we love food!), travel, architecture, business (we’re both very entrepreneurial), or taste in art.

The secret to success

I don’t know. We can’t see ourselves without the other. We love and respect each other. We try to listen. We try to keep bettering ourselves as individuals. Polish the grime off, so to speak. For ourselves as individuals, for each other, for our family.

Balancing careers and a relationship

We divide and conquer. Honestly, we pick up the slack when the other needs a hand. Whatever it is. The business. The family. Each other. It’s all together, with the family being the center. The heart.

The future together

There’s a church in Ravello. We were introduced to it about 25 years ago when we were doing a little show called Avventura. This church, it’s from the 1400s. At one time it was in ruins. It eventually became a beautiful family vacation home; now it’s somewhat abandoned-looking and in disarray. Can’t stop imagining it as our family home, in Italy. The kids would be further along of course. Grown up but definitely speaking Italian and really getting to know and love their family’s southern Italian roots. Who knows, perhaps a new show called, The Roccos: Our Life in Ruins.