Here’s what is going to happen now that Hot Docs Cinema has sold

On Monday, Hot Docs announced that the sale of its historic building at 506 Bloor St W closed last Wednesday, but the organization will continue programming and operating its year-round cinema at the location.

The transaction includes a multi-year lease so the non-profit can maintain its documentary screenings, special events and community programming in the Annex. It’s all part of the organization’s plan to strengthen its financial footing and is an important step in its journey toward financial stability.

“While we are still recovering and rebuilding, we’re thrilled that Hot Docs Cinema will remain a community hub—bringing audiences outstanding documentaries, familiar favourites, and special events—while continuing to welcome fellow festivals and programming partners,” Diana Sanchez, Executive Director of Hot Docs, said in a statement.

The building’s buyer wishes to remain anonymous, although we know they’re a long-time Annex neighbour who’s committed to keeping the venue a cultural cornerstone.

“As a long-time neighbour of Hot Docs Cinema, we know firsthand how integral it is to our community,” a spokesperson for the buyer said. “It is our goal to support the arts in Toronto and ensure that this building remains a vibrant cultural space in the Annex.”

Hot Docs’ fall programming will include the 25th season of its popular Doc Soup series, which returns Oct 8 and runs monthly until April, offering documentaries fresh from the festival circuit, followed by Q&As with special guests (subscriptions go on sale Aug 19).

The inaugural Curious Minds Festival is also launching this fall at the Cinema (Nov 6 to 9). The event will feature leading thinkers, creators and change-makers in discussions on pressing contemporary issues.

To celebrate the Cinema’s sale, Hot Docs will offer discounted memberships starting Aug 19, with benefits including reduced ticket prices for cinema events, Doc Soup subscriptions, the Curious Minds Festival and the annual Hot Docs Festival in the spring!