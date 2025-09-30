Fans think the Jays winning streak is tied to a ‘lucky cap’ and here is where to get one

The Toronto Blue Jays will enter the MLB playoffs as American League East champs for the first time since 2015 after a 13-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Toronto closed the regular season on a four-game win streak and clinched the division on a tiebreaker over the Yankees, an amazing turnaround after a rough stretch where the team had lost six of seven games.

Some fans are attributing the late surge to a ‘lucky’ white-panel Jays cap!

Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman reportedly asked if the MLB would approve the white-panel style cap with the current logo in their game against the Red Sox on Thursday. Permission was granted, and the Jays easily won the game 6-1. The Jays skipped the ‘lucky’ caps on Friday for their scheduled City Connect night, but brought them back on Saturday against the Rays (a 5-1 win) and again for Sunday’s 13-4 clincher.

Sports commentator Hazel Mae gave a shout-out on X for the cap idea (and for getting MLB’s OK on the modern logo version!)

“If you love the white panel caps, you can thank Jeff Hoffman. The Jays wore them during Hall of Fame weekend (but w/the old logo). He asked if MLB would OK wearing the caps with the new logo on them. He was told the caps already existed but haven’t been worn in a few years,” Mae said in a recent X post.

Fans are calling the caps a good-luck charm!

“Hoffman finally did something useful,” one X user said, with another noting, “Better be wearing them Game 1 in the playoffs!”

Comments from a recent Reddit thread echoed the vibe: “Hoffman may have saved our season with that move.”

Fans immediately started hunting for the white panel cap as they aren’t readily available in some stores. Reddit sleuths pointed to the MLB shop and Pro League Sports for similar styles.

ALDS Game 1 at Rogers Centre is set for this Sat, Oct. 4, with the Jays taking on the winner of the Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card showdown (we’ll find out the winner Tuesday night). And judging by the Jays’ weekend streak, it’s not hard to guess which caps they’ll be donning!