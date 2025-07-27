Everything you need to know for Veld Music Festival in Toronto next weekend

Next weekend, music enthusiasts from all corners of Canada prepare to descend upon Toronto for the much-anticipated Veld music festival.

Returning to Downsview Park for its 12th year, Veld has earned its reputation as Toronto’s premier electric dance music extravaganza. Since its inception over a decade ago, the music festival has been synonymous with epic performances, unforgettable moments and a sense of unity between festival-goers. This year is no exception, as they pull out all the stops to make it the most exciting celebration yet, with an electrifying lineup that will be spread across three extravagant stages.

Star-studded lineup

The headliners for Veld 2025 come from all over the world, including some of the biggest names in electronic music. Leading the charge is none other than the iconic Grammy award-winning DJ and producer, Tiësto. Joining him are Ontario’s own Deadmau5, Swedish DJ Alesso, Canada’s Excision and Juno award-winning DJ and producer from Niagara Falls, Rezz.

Canadian fans are ecstatic to see the return of the renowned duo with roots in Western University, Loud Luxury. The two have consistently rocked not only Veld stages but festival stages around the world.

Themed days

This year, Veld has revealed a different theme for each day of the festival. Wear your best and brightest colours on Friday for the Neon Dream theme. On Saturday, go full metal to match the Metallic Mood theme. Finally, on Sunday sport your favourite animal prints for the Wild Side theme.

Three upgraded stages, plenty of vibes and endless excitement

With three stages offering diverse musical experiences, Veld 2025 caters to a wide range of tastes. The main stage will host the biggest names in electronic dance music, while the Sirkus Stage will focus on pulsating house music. The Bass Stage will showcase electronic music subgenres that include dubstep and trap. New this year, the Sirkus Stage promises 30 per cent more screens, a new shaded overhead structure and a brand-new layout. The Bass Stage will also feature some updates: 30 per cent more screens, 33 per cent more subwoofers and 100 per cent more lasers.

As the sun sets and the stage lights up, there’s an orchestra of passionate individuals coming together to create an unforgettable experience. Get ready for pyrotechnics, unbelievable light shows, immersive entertainment and base-pumping beats.