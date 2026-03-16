A Toronto bar is transforming into an exclusive ‘Peaky Blinders’ pop-up experience

A fun Peaky Blinders pop-up experience is coming to Toronto, and it comes as fans are gearing up for the hit Netflix show’s new movie, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Ossington’s The Man of Kent will transform into the show’s iconic pub, The Garrison, between March 20–22. Best of all, it’s a free event — but capacity is limited so make sure to get there early. Entry is on a first come, first served basis.

The experience is everything you might expect from this English-influenced pub night. The Man of Kent, AKA The Garrison, will be offering up cocktails inspired by the show, as well as temporary tattoos.

You’ll even get the chance to pose like a member of the Shelby family and get your own Peaky Blinders portrait.

The pop-up runs from 6 p.m. until midnight on Friday, and then from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Keep in mind the event is 19+ only! And while there isn’t a dress code, you can’t go wrong with sticking to the theme — don your best tweed and newsboy caps.

The immersive pop-up bar is just one of a couple of Peaky Blinders events that have been showing up in the city, just in time for the movie’s release. You can attend a similar themed night, Peaky Blinders trivia at Hemingway’s, on Tuesday, March 24.

Peaky Blinders follows gangster Thomas Shelby, played by Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy, during the First World War. The movie follows an older Tommy, now living in exile post-war, as he faces new enemies and tries to fix the mess his son (played by Barry Keoghan) made of the family legacy.

You can watch Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man in theatres on March 6 and on Netflix on March 20.