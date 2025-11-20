A new holiday pop-up is coming to King Street and it has a naughty version and a nice one

King West usually isn’t associated with holiday cheer. On any given weekend, the neighbourhood is a blur of espresso martinis, sparkly tops and people loudly debating whether to order fries “for the table.” But this year, something unusual is happening: King Street is going full Christmas mode.

Toronto has been slowly warming up to holiday pop-ups — from themed bars to cozy markets — but this is the city’s most surprising transformation yet. Christmas on King, a brand-new holiday pop-up and market from INK Entertainment, is taking over Portland Square (600 King St. W.) from Nov. 20 to New Year’s Eve, turning the neighbourhood best known for its nightlife into a twinkly, boozy, candy-cane-lit holiday hangout.

Unlike the Distillery’s old-school European markets, Christmas on King feels more like stepping into a festive après-ski party — the kind where someone is definitely ordering a Baileys cocktail before even taking off their coat.

The market runs Thursday through Saturday as a 19+ experience, leaning fully into the neighbourhood’s nightlife identity with seasonal cocktails from Baileys, Guinness holiday pours, TURTLES spiked hot chocolate and a whole menu of comfort-food-but-make-it-holiday dishes.

If you’re a parent in full-on family mode, don’t think your time on King West is done because here’s the twist — on Sundays, King West switches to its “nice list.” The space becomes fully all-ages, offering Santa photos, gift-wrapping stations, family programming and holiday activities. It’s the only time you’ll see toddlers and nightlife sharing the same real estate on King Street, and honestly, that alone might be worth the trip.

The pop-up brings in a lineup of major holiday brands and local favourites: Nestlé Turtles with chocolate-pecan pie and a caramel-drizzled spiked hot chocolate; Baileys serving a menu of hot and chilled holiday cocktails; Guinness pouring classic pints and limited-edition festive serves; and a photobooth station with holiday photo installations.

And then there’s the food — exactly what you want after your third seasonal cocktail: Wagyu hotdogs, buttermilk fried chicken parm sandwiches, grilled cheese stacked with pickled jalapeños and truffled chips, Swedish meatballs with mash and cranberry chutney, massive slices of pepperoni or four-cheese pizza and churros dusted in cinnamon.

If you’re here for vibes alone, the glowing market stalls, seasonal lights and soundtrack of holiday-adjacent remixes will handle the rest.

Christmas on King is designed to be as photogenic as it is chaotic. Throughout Portland Square, you’ll find holiday-themed installations, multiple photo ops, vendor pop-ups, a central bar slinging winter cocktails and seasonal activations that shift throughout the month.

Whether you’re here to shop for stocking stuffers, grab festive bites before a night out, or fully lean into the “sleigh all day” energy, the market is engineered to feel like a round trip on the Polar Express.