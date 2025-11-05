Here are all the food and vendors to look out for at The Distillery Winter Village this year

Toronto’s most enchanting holiday market is back! From Nov. 13, 2025, to Jan. 4, 2026, the Distillery Winter Village will be filled with twinkling lights, live music and must-try treats. This year’s event leans hard into festive grazing: a gigantic tree, 47 magical outdoor vendor cabins and nine themed bars will line the streets.

There’ll be a few new foodie experiences this year: Chef’s Lane features elevated holiday creations by four top Canadian chefs (participating chefs will be announced soon). Flaunt your best (or worst) holiday sweater at the Ugly Sweater Patio Bar (an 8-foot ball of yarn sets the stage for this quirky, can’t-miss holiday hangout). And then make your way to Peppermint Patio, where you can order a candy-cane-inspired cocktail and raise a glass to the season!

Food highlights this year include Santa Spuds (spiralized potato on a stick), Robata-style meat skewers, Santa’s smoker and BBQ, Japanese tacos, poutine, Nepalese momos (dumplings), empanadas, pierogies, mini donuts, mini pancakes, fresh strawberries with chocolate, classic Swiss Raclette and Cluny’s viral torched s’mores hot chocolate.

Make sure to sip on hot chocolate served in a fresh coconut and topped with whipped cream at Pura Vida’s Chocolate Experience!

Before you leave, head to the outdoor shopping cabins and you’ll stroll through one big holiday gift market. Grab small-batch toffee, custom ornaments and indie crafts that will make cute stocking stuffers. Bring an appetite (and your camera)! Here’s a guide to every outdoor cabin worth a detour:

This is a small, artsy print space filled with indie-press energy, limited-run pieces and giftable print goods you won’t find in big-box shops.

An ideal spot for a bite between photo ops! Expect sushi, sashimi and modern Japanese plates.

Browse through handmade, giftable items (perfect for stocking stuffers and under-the-tree surprises).

Indulge in the most perfect Italian Panettone at this artisanal bakery.

Whimsical cotton candy artists spin flowers and character shapes out of sugar (extremely Instagrammable!)

A one-stop shop for premium socks, everything from cozy winter staples to quirky patterns.

These heirloom-quality soft sculptures are instant keepsakes! Think handmade crochet “friends” with charm, like bunnies, moose, penguins and more, each stitched in small batches.

This family-style dumpling stall serves delicious pockets that are perfect on a cold market night.

Indulge in classic churros and the popular churro cone.

Perfect for pet lovers! This cabin specializes in custom pet ornaments and more. Just bring a phone pic and turn it into a holiday memento.

Dine on delicious Polish pierogi, laden with butter and onions.

Munch on crispy, 100 per cent corn-crust Colombian empanadas (gluten-free and halal) with beef, chicken, cheese and veggie fillings, plus Mama’s Signature Salsas.

Explore Chef Rick Matharu’s Indian-Canadian mash-ups (this is where samosa-meets-poutine became a thing!).

Live-fire Japanese grilling, right on the cobblestones! Try binchotan skewers, Wagyu sandos, shrimp with yuzu aioli and delicious house broth.

What’s more Christmas-like than custom sugar cookies and iced sweets? Expect detailed piping, holiday shapes, and gift boxes that anyone will love to receive!

Browse through handcrafted Canadian wood goods like charcuterie boards, cocktail smokers and coasters. Ask about complimentary engraving.

Buy award-winning, small-batch buttercrunch toffee (gluten-free) in flavours like sea salt, cashew and maple-pecan, as well as chewy toffees and seasonal boulders!

Discover the prettiest hand-crafted glass ornaments and seasonal décor.

Munch through thick, gooey rice-crispy squares in flavours like Gimme Schmooore, Cookies ’n’ Cream and Proudly Canadian Maple! Giftable boxes are also available.

Indulge in Taiwanese-inspired bao with a modern spin (think soft, steamy buns loaded with flavour!)

The tree lighting ceremony takes place on opening night, Nov. 13, 2025, and will be live-streamed for people around the world to enjoy! Catch the show on YouTube from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit thedistillerywintervillage.com.