Popular Toronto pop-up is transforming into a five-weekend holiday market on Queen West this month

Sure, we haven’t yet been overrun by evergreen trees, blinking lights and carols at grocery stores, but if you’re already thinking about your holiday shopping, add the Tis the Szn Holiday Market at The Welcome Market to your must-visit list! The event returns to Queen West for five back-to-back weekends, Nov. 22 to Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Entry is free, and the venue is pet-friendly and accessible. Head over any participating weekend and explore 25+ local vendors, with a rotating lineup, so there’s something new to discover each visit (repeat visits pay off!).

The seasonal pop-up will offer something for everyone, including handmade jewelry, sustainable fashion, sweet holiday treats and unique vintage pieces that spotlight Toronto’s small-business community, so you’ll be supporting neighbourhood businesses while embracing the season’s magic.

“TIS THE SZN isn’t just about shopping, it’s about celebrating local talent, fostering community, and spreading holiday joy,” says Cindy Chau, founder of The Welcome Market.

The Welcome Market is a well-loved pop-up retail destination in Toronto, known for curating events that uplift small businesses and offering unique shopping experiences. They recently teamed up with another one of Toronto’s biggest pop-up experiences, Hippie Market, for a takeover of the former Anthropologie space on Queen West.

The TIS THE SZN Holiday Market take place at 938 Queen St. W. (at Queen & Shaw), every weekend from Nov. 22–Dec. 21.

For more details, follow @the.welcome.market on Instagram.

