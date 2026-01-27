9 of the best events in Toronto to celebrate Black History Month

This story was last updated: Jan. 27, 2026

February marks Black History Month and Black Futures Month, a forward-looking celebration that focuses on present-day accomplishments and contributions within the Black community, especially when it comes to the arts. Toronto is filled with exciting events and experiences created by some of the city’s top Black artists. From music to shopping to theatre, enjoy these nine events happening in Toronto this month celebrating Black history and futures.

When: All month

Known as Toronto’s largest and longest-running Black Futures Month celebration, Kuumba is all about supporting Black artists and Black culture. Enjoy dance, music, workshops and literary events highlighting contemporary, award-winning Afro-Caribbean and Canadian artists. And with the third edition of KUUMBA 365 beginning Feb. 1, expect a focus on music this year, with artists such as Dennis Passley, Larnell Lewis and Dwight Jones.

When: Feb. 11–16

Featuring over 65 films from 15 countries (including 22 world premieres), the Toronto Black Film Festival is dedicated to showcasing outstanding Black films while also celebrating Black History Month. Along with plenty of screenings of incredible new movies, the festival also features live performances and panels on everything from diversity in the industry to crafting strong characters for budding screenwriters alongside film screenings. This year, a tribute to award-winning director and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Stanley Nelson will kick off the festival.

When: Feb. 20–22, Feb. 27–March 1

The Trending Table Inc. is celebrating Black History Month through two separate pop-up markets dedicated to honouring Black history and culture! Shop from local Black-owned and BIPOC-owned businesses, including handcrafted skincare, locally-made jewelry, arts, fashion and more at Square One and Scarborough Town Centre.

When: All month

For the fourth year in a row, The Pilot is using the month of February to celebrate Black History Month by spotlighting Black-led jazz groups. Each Saturday and Sunday of the month, expect themed performances and shows featuring Black artists — including a poetry night, a history presentation on the stories of Black Canadian artists and DJ sets. Check out the full schedule here!

When: Feb. 20

Untitled Ensemble is bringing back their Celebration of Black Classical Music for the second year! Featuring works by Shanyse Strickland, Dr. Adolphus Hailstork, Valerie Coleman, Florence Price and more, there will also be a talk by author and academic, Dr. Cheryl Thompson.

When: Feb. 15

The Underground Comedy Railroad is bringing back its annual Black History Month tour across Canada this month, and Toronto is one of their stops! The group features Black comedians from across the country, including tour co-founder Daniel Woodrow and Winnipeg Comedy Festival’s Keesha Brownie, and is known for being the first ever all black comedy tour in the country. This year, they’ll be performing a second annual Black Valentine’s Day Special — but rest assured, the organizers note the show is for both couples and the un-coupled.

When: Feb. 27

Taste wines from Canada, the United States, South Africa and more on this self-guided walk around Waterworks Food Hall to celebrate Black winemakers! Black Grapes, hosted by The Spice Food and Wine Group, s a Black History Month celebration, so expect an evening of celebrating Black winemakers and agents from around the world. The organizers note that while the term black grapes is used to describe the grapes that go into making red wine in the wine industry, they’re using it to celebrate wines made with contributions from the Black community.

When: Feb. 28

Celebrating its 11th year this year, The Black Diamond Ball has brought together the Black community and supporters to celebrate the community’s accomplishments and honour individuals who have excelled in their respective fields. This year, the event will be in-person at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel and, with a theme of “Level Up,” there will be plenty of events leading up to the ball to inspire individuals and communities to embrace innovation and grow together through mentorship and financial empowerment. Check out a vocalist competition on Feb. 5 to offer a space for networking ahead of the ball.

When: Feb. 5

The Canada Black Music Archives is back for their annual Black History Month Showcase, happening at the City of Toronto Archives. Expect incredible performances by veteran and emerging Black Canadian musicians, including Jully Black, Liberty Silver, Divine Brown, Dru (In Essence) and Tanika Charles, as well as mixes by DJ Carl Allen and hosting duties by Mel Boogie.