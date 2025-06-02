This new Distillery District pop-up is bringing Roman Holiday vibes to Toronto

Toronto’s Distillery District just got even more delizioso with the arrival of a brand-new pop-up from Italian marketplace Eataly and it’s perfectly timed for patio season.

After a super successful run at the 2024 Distillery Winter Village, Eataly has returned to 21 Trinity Street with all the vibes of a Roman holiday. Sip espresso, savour gelato and pretend you’re in Italy for the afternoon. The Distillery District already feels like a European escape and now it’s even more dolce vita.

The pop-up features a compact café serving classic Illy coffee, sandwiches, pastries, tiramisù and the holy grail of Italian desserts, drool-worthy cannoli. There’s also a selection of grab-and-go meals for anyone just popping by on a break, plus retail shelves stocked with Eataly’s signature pantry staples: artisanal pasta, olive oil and chocolatey treats.

With plenty of outdoor seating, you can soak up the summer sun while sipping a macchiato; perfect for a little break, even if you have to sneak in some work.

For those unfamiliar, Eataly’s been on a Toronto takeover since landing in Yorkville in 2019 with a three-floor flagship. It now boasts additional locations at CF Sherway Gardens and Shops at Don Mills. This Distillery pop-up marks a more casual chapter for the brand: less white-tablecloth and more charming Italian corner store with a serious espresso game.

Whether you’re wandering the Distillery’s cobblestones or just craving gelato, this new spot is a solid add to your summer plans.

The Eataly Pop-Up is open daily from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at 21 Trinity St.